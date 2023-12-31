Jujutsu Kaisen fandom keeps ignoring Yuji's greatest feats because of Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 has been leaked, and there has been a lot of focus on what Sukuna has done to Higuruma. Still, there were also interesting feats regarding Yuji Itadori's character. While it hasn't been fully shown or explained, the series' protagonist seems to have received some upgrades during the month between Satoru Gojo's return and the sorcerers' fight against the King of Curses.

However, some people in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom have felt a bit divided regarding Sukuna's characterization in recent chapters. It was especially how he managed to escape some complicated situations.

Furthermore, this also seems to negate what has been an increase in Yuji's abilities, especially during the last moments of chapter 247, which can prove to be quite decisive in the final battle moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining Yuji's feat against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 was leaked, and most of the focus, understandably so, was on the fact that Higuruma has probably been killed. Despite him giving Yuji the Executioner's Sword, the chapter ending with the protagonist about to stab Sukuna was a strong cliffhanger.

In that regard, something that a lot of fans didn't notice due to the focus of these events was Yuji's feats during the last couple of chapters.

Expand Tweet

Yuji's role as a protagonist has always been questioned across the Jujutsu Kaisen series, and a lot of people feel that this is his moment to deliver, which has been somewhat shown in recent chapters.

The protagonist has managed to keep up with Sukuna in terms of speed. He took a wound in chapter 247, seemingly attacked the King of Curses with Blood Manipulation (not confirmed as of right now, but it is something that has been theorized), and managed to sneak behind his opponent's back to stab him with the Executioner's Sword.

Naturally, there is a very big chance that this isn't going to kill Sukuna, considering how the story has been evolving and how strong this opponent is. However, once Sukuna decided to target Higuruma, Yuji was the only one who managed to keep up with him. This is evidence of the latter's determination and physical attributes, although it is also a feeling of ending something he felt he started in this series.

Yuji and Sukuna's contrast

Yuji Itadori in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA).

Yuji and Sukuna are two opposing figures in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, so it makes sense that author Gege Akutami has been slowly setting up a confrontation between the two of them.

While a lot of people have felt that Yuji's role as a protagonist has been somewhat undermined throughout the series, fans thought that Satoru Gojo was the only capable choice to take down Sukuna. Now, it makes sense that Itadori is the one who should get the job done at the end of the day.

The reason is that the story not only begins with Yuji eating one of the Sukuna fingers but also because, thematically, he represents a direct opposite to the King of Curses. A very good person who doesn't pursue Jujutsu for selfish reasons but rather to help others, which goes directly against Sukuna's ways and is part of the reason the latter dislikes the former.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has left a massive cliffhanger in chapter 247, so now is up to Akutami to surprise his audience with the upcoming events. However, there is no denying that Yuji Itadori has had some very amazing feats during this short battle with Sukuna in the manga at the moment.