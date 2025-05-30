Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 confirms July 2025 release date along with theme song

On Friday, May 30, 2025, popular TV anime series Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 confirmed their July 5, 2025, release date, along with information on the theme song's artists. TMS Entertainment, the production studio, also revealed several cast members.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will premiere on July 5 at 2:30 am JST in the "Animeism" programming block on popular Japanese television channels like MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. As per their previous record, Crunchyroll will also likely stream the season globally.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 set to release in July 2025

TMS Entertainment announced the release of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 on May 30, 2025, via a press release. The fourth season of the popular TV anime series is set to release on July 5, 2025, at 2:30 am JST on television networks like MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS in the "Animeism" programming block. and will cover the Hawaiian arc.

Furthermore, the animation studio also revealed information about the opening and ending theme songs of the upcoming season. Claris, the female singing duo that became a trio earlier this year, will perform the opening song for the series, "Umitsuki." The band Regal Lily will perform the ending song of the season, "Boku no Vega" (My Vega).

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will run for two courses (quarters of a year) with a break in between. While Kazuomi Koga, the director of the first two seasons, is replacing the third season's director Shin'ya Une, several cast members will be returning from previous seasons:

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

as Kazuya Kinoshita Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

as Chizuru Mizuhara Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami

as Mami Nanami Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina

as Ruka Sarashina Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

as Sumi Sakurasawa Yū Serizawa as Mini Yaemori

Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime globally ever since its first release back in July 2020. However, they have seemed to air the seasons worldwide except for Asia, which leads to the question of whether they will do it for the fourth season or not. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll will be the global streaming partner for the season, as they described the story on their social handles as:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?"

They further added:

"A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

