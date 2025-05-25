Dandadan's Otonoke beats out Bing Bang Bang Born and Solo Leveling for Best Anime Song at Anime Awards 2025

With the biggest event of the year, the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, on May 25, 2025, Dandadan's opening theme song, Otonoke by Creepy Nuts, sweeps the floor among other giant nominees. The song won the Anime Song Award, as announced by the presenter, Pablo Vittar, the Brazilian pop icon.
Along with this achievement, the Dandadan anime series has also won the best Opening Sequence award, which was all part of the announcements part of the pre-show of the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
Dandadan's Otonoke wins the Best Anime Song award for 2025
As mentioned earlier, the opening theme song Otonoke by Creepy Nuts won Dandadan the Anime Song Award at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Award stage on May 25, 2025. While Creepy Nuts' Bing-Bang-Bang-Born from Mashle: Magic & Muscles was also among the nominees, Otonoke was awarded the best.
The category of Best Anime Song had several other big names and titles among the nominations, like Solo Leveling and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which makes this victory even more monumental. The nominees for the category were:
- Abyss by YUNGBLUD (Kaiju No. 8)
- Bing-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic & Muscles)
- Fatal by GEMN (Oshi No Ko- season 2)
- LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMMOROW x TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
- Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (Dandadan)
- The Brave by YAOSOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
As presented by the Brazilian pop icon, Pablo Vittar, the award was accepted by Creepy Nuts, the artist himself. While he was also nominated for his Bing-Bang-Bang-Born, and even performed the song at the opening of the award show, it was Otonoke that won him the award.
Among other related news, Dandadan also received the award for the best Opening Sequence at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards for the same song, Otonoke.
The series beat several other giant nomminess like Solo Leveling and One Piece to win the award in that category, which was presented and announced by the main presenters of the pre-show, Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore.
In further news, Actor Kanata Hongo presented Sawano Hiroyuki with the Best Anime Score award for Solo Leveling, while Otonoke took home the Best Anime Song award.
After Dandadan's massive win as the Best Anime of the Year at the Abema Awards in 2024, this was a definite hit for home run for them.
