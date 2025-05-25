Dandadan's Otonoke beats out Bing Bang Bang Born and Solo Leveling for Best Anime Song at Anime Awards 2025

With the biggest event of the year, the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, on May 25, 2025, Dandadan's opening theme song, Otonoke by Creepy Nuts, sweeps the floor among other giant nominees. The song won the Anime Song Award, as announced by the presenter, Pablo Vittar, the Brazilian pop icon.

Ad

Along with this achievement, the Dandadan anime series has also won the best Opening Sequence award, which was all part of the announcements part of the pre-show of the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Dandadan's Otonoke wins the Best Anime Song award for 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the opening theme song Otonoke by Creepy Nuts won Dandadan the Anime Song Award at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Award stage on May 25, 2025. While Creepy Nuts' Bing-Bang-Bang-Born from Mashle: Magic & Muscles was also among the nominees, Otonoke was awarded the best.

The category of Best Anime Song had several other big names and titles among the nominations, like Solo Leveling and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which makes this victory even more monumental. The nominees for the category were:

Ad

Abyss by YUNGBLUD (Kaiju No. 8)

by YUNGBLUD (Kaiju No. 8) Bing-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic & Muscles)

by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic & Muscles) Fatal by GEMN (Oshi No Ko- season 2)

by GEMN (Oshi No Ko- season 2) LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMMOROW x TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMMOROW x TOGETHER (Solo Leveling) Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (Dandadan)

by Creepy Nuts (Dandadan) The Brave by YAOSOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Creepy Nuts accepting the award for "Otonoke" as the best anime song (Image via Crunchyroll)

As presented by the Brazilian pop icon, Pablo Vittar, the award was accepted by Creepy Nuts, the artist himself. While he was also nominated for his Bing-Bang-Bang-Born, and even performed the song at the opening of the award show, it was Otonoke that won him the award.

Ad

Among other related news, Dandadan also received the award for the best Opening Sequence at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards for the same song, Otonoke.

The series beat several other giant nomminess like Solo Leveling and One Piece to win the award in that category, which was presented and announced by the main presenters of the pre-show, Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore.

In further news, Actor Kanata Hongo presented Sawano Hiroyuki with the Best Anime Score award for Solo Leveling, while Otonoke took home the Best Anime Song award.

Ad

After Dandadan's massive win as the Best Anime of the Year at the Abema Awards in 2024, this was a definite hit for home run for them.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More