Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Event date and time, where to watch, and more

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The pre-show is set to start at 5 PM JST, followed by the main show at 6 PM JST. While the event will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, the ceremony will also be available to livestream worldwide.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the annual awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across all anime released in the past year. This year, the global anime fans have cast more than 51 million votes, the results for which are set to be announced during the award ceremony.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 event date and time

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo set to appear as celebrity presenters (Image via Crunchyroll)

As announced by Crunchyroll, the Anime Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan. The event's pre-show will start at 5 PM JST, followed by the main show, starting at 6 PM JST.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is set to start at the following times internationally:

Los Angeles, US - 1 AM PST

New York, US - 4 AM EST

London, England - 9 AM GMT

Paris, France - 10 AM CET

Mumbai, India - 1:30 PM IST

Sydney, Australia - 6 PM AEDT

São Paulo, Brazil - 5 AM BRT

Mexico City, Mexico - 2 AM CST

Singapore - 4 PM SGT

Where to watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025?

Pioneering YouTube content creator Gigguk set to appear as celebrity presenter (Image via Crunchyroll)

Fans can tune into the Anime Awards 2025 livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch. The same stream will also be available to watch on SONY PICTURES CORE and the Sony Group Corp Global and JP YouTube Channels in nine different languages, such as English, Arabic, Brazilian-Portuguese, Castilian-Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Latin-Spanish.

What to expect from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025?

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is set to be divided into two parts: the pre-show and main show, both unveiling winners from several different categories. The live ceremony will be hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.

Jon Kabira and Sally Amaki are set to host the ceremony (Image via Crunchyroll)

Meanwhile, the celebrity anime fan presenters include some big names, like the GRAMMY award-winning Kacey Musgraves, Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Demon Queen VTuber Ironmouse, pioneering YouTuber Gigguk, and GRAMMY-nominated global music superstar J Balvin, among many others. The ceremony will also feature musical performances from LiSA, FLOW, and Creepy Nuts.

Crunchyroll has also asked fans to tune into The Anime Effect podcast on Friday, May 30, 2025. The new podcast will see personalities Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President break down each of the best, the wildest, and the most interesting anime. The podcast will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Breaker, and RSS feed.

