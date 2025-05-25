Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners: Complete list from Best Animation to Anime of the Year

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is one of the most important events of the animanga community and we look forward to the show each year with bated breath. While the Anime of the Year award is undoubtedly the most talked about of the bunch, other categories like Best Animation, Best Anime Song, and Best Main Character are also incredibly prestigious and generate a lot of chatter.
The most popular nominees this year were Solo Leveling and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, both of whom were nominated for Anime of the Year 2025. Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War were also some of the fan favorites at the show.
Complete list of all 32 Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners including Anime of the Year
This year, over 51 million votes were cast, which is a steep incline from last year’s 17 million. Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and was hosted by Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu. A few awards were announced at the pre-show before the event kicked off with a performance of Bring-bang-bang-born by Creepy Nuts.
The categories are listed below along with their winners highlighted in bold:
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Anime of the Year
- Solo Leveling
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Film of the Year
- Look Back
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Original Anime
- Ninja Kamui
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Train to the End of the World
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Continuing Series
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best New Series
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Isekai Anime
This was a new category introduced this year.
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Romance
- Blue Box
- A Sign of Affection
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Slice of Life
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Mr. Villain's Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Action
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma1/2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best Drama
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- A Sign of Affection
- Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 production awards are listed below
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Director
- Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Fuga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN
- Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER
- Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Background Art
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 music awards are listed below
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Anime Song
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)
- Abyss - Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)
- Fatal - GEMN (Oshi no Ko Season 2)
- LEveL – Sawano Hiroyuki, TOMORROW X TOGETHER ( Solo Leveling)
- The Brave - YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Score
- Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
- DAN DA DAN - Kensuke Ushio
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call
- Look Back - Haruka Nakamura
Best Opening Sequence
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)
- Abyss - Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)
- Fatal - GEMN (Oshi no Ko Season 2)
- LEveL – Sawano Hiroyuki, TOMORROW X TOGETHER ( Solo Leveling)
- UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)
Best Ending Sequence
- request - krage (Solo Leveling)
- Antanante - riria. (Ranma1/2)
- Burning - Hitsujibungaku (Oshi no Ko Season 2)
- KAMAKURA STYLE – Botchi Boromaru (The Elusive Samurai)
- Nobody - OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)
- TAIDADA – ZUTOMAYO (DAN DA DAN)
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 character awards are listed below
Best Main Character
- Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun - DAN DA DAN
- Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo - DAN DA DAN
Best Supporting Character
- Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko - DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN
Must Protect At All Cost” Character
- Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Okarun- DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection
Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 voice acting awards are listed below:
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance
- Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
Best English Voice Artist Performance
- Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- AJ Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
- Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance
- Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY season 2
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY season 2
- Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK season 2
- Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK season 2
- Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance
- Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
- Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8
- Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - Mashle: Magic And Muscles
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best French Voice Artist Performance
- Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge
- Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
Best German Voice Artist Performance
- Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE
- Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
- Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
- Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance
- Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga Season 2
- Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK season 2
- Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance
- Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back
- Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom
- Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8