Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners: Complete list from Best Animation to Anime of the Year

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is one of the most important events of the animanga community and we look forward to the show each year with bated breath. While the Anime of the Year award is undoubtedly the most talked about of the bunch, other categories like Best Animation, Best Anime Song, and Best Main Character are also incredibly prestigious and generate a lot of chatter.

The most popular nominees this year were Solo Leveling and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, both of whom were nominated for Anime of the Year 2025. Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War were also some of the fan favorites at the show.

Complete list of all 32 Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners including Anime of the Year

This year, over 51 million votes were cast, which is a steep incline from last year’s 17 million. Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and was hosted by Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu. A few awards were announced at the pre-show before the event kicked off with a performance of Bring-bang-bang-born by Creepy Nuts.

The categories are listed below along with their winners highlighted in bold:

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Anime of the Year

Solo Leveling

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Film of the Year

Look Back

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Original Anime

Ninja Kamui

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Train to the End of the World

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Continuing Series

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

Oshi no Ko Season 2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Isekai Anime

This was a new category introduced this year.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Romance

Blue Box

A Sign of Affection

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Slice of Life

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Mr. Villain's Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Action

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma1/2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best Drama

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

A Sign of Affection

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 production awards are listed below

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Director

Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Fuga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN

Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER

Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries

Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 music awards are listed below

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Anime Song

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts ( DAN DA DAN)

Abyss - Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Fatal - GEMN (Oshi no Ko Season 2)

LEveL – Sawano Hiroyuki, TOMORROW X TOGETHER ( Solo Leveling)

The Brave - YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Best Score

Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

DAN DA DAN - Kensuke Ushio

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call

Look Back - Haruka Nakamura

Best Opening Sequence

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts ( DAN DA DAN )

Abyss - Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Fatal - GEMN (Oshi no Ko Season 2)

LEveL – Sawano Hiroyuki, TOMORROW X TOGETHER ( Solo Leveling)

UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)

Best Ending Sequence

request - krage ( Solo Leveling )

Antanante - riria. (Ranma1/2)

Burning - Hitsujibungaku (Oshi no Ko Season 2)

KAMAKURA STYLE – Botchi Boromaru (The Elusive Samurai)

Nobody - OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)

TAIDADA – ZUTOMAYO (DAN DA DAN)

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 character awards are listed below

Best Main Character

Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8

Okarun - DAN DA DAN

Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries

Momo - DAN DA DAN

Best Supporting Character

Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko - DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN

Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Okarun- DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 voice acting awards are listed below:

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance

Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!

Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

Best English Voice Artist Performance

Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

AJ Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY season 2

Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK season 2

Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK season 2

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance

Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8

Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - Mashle: Magic And Muscles

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage

Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2

Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best French Voice Artist Performance

Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge

Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries

Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Best German Voice Artist Performance

Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE

Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance

Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga Season 2

Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK season 2

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance

Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom

Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

