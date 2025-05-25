Look Back snatches Best Anime Film from Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 declared Look Back the winner of the Best Anime Film of the Year award. The movie was chosen over Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, My Hero Academia: You're Next, Colors Within, and other nominees for the category.

Produced by Studio Durian, the Look Back anime movie serves as an adaptation of the Japanese one-shot manga, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, renowned as the author of the Chainsaw Man manga. The original manga was published on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2021.

Look Back anime movie crowned as the Best Anime Film of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's eponymous manga series, the Look Back anime movie clinched the Anime Film of the Year award, as announced by the renowned Japanese-British singer and actor, Rina Sawayama, at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

The other nominees for the category were: Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (Karakasa), My Hero Academia: You're Next, Spy X Family Code: White, and The Colors Within.

Undoubtedly, the category had many prominent titles, worthy of being crowned the title of the Best Anime Film of the Year. Among the nominated films, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle movie exuded energy, while My Hero Academia: You're Next showcased unbelievable animation quality and animated sequences.

Kenma and Hinata face off in the Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle movie (Image via Production I.G)

Likewise, the Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain was noted for its uniqueness and interesting plotline, while Spy X Family Code: White explored the Forger family's exhilarating quest.

Among these titles, many fans may have felt that Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle had a massive shot at the award. However, Look Back, with its mesmerizing storytelling and beloved characters, clinched the Best Anime Film of the Year title.

Look Back anime movie screened at the French Annecy International Animation Film Festival from June 9, 2025, to June 15, 2025. Later, it was theatrically screened in Japan on June 28, 2024, by Avex Pictures. The movie was released worldwide on November 7, 2025, on Prime Video.

Kyomoto and Ayumu Fujino, as seen in the Look Back anime movie (Image via Studio Durian)

Kiyotaka Oshiyama directed the movie and was in charge of the screenplay and storyboards. Kiyotaka-san also handled the key animation, animation direction, and character designs. Kiyoshi Hirose served as the editor, while Maya Kusumoto was the color designer.

The film featured Mizuki Yoshida as Kyomoto, Yumi Kawai as Ayumu Fujino, Maaya Sakamoto as Woman from the 4-frame manga, Takeshi Miyajima as the Caster, Kureha Maki as Fujino's older sister, and others.

