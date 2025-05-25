Frieren: Beyond Journey's End wins Best Drama at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

In one of the most anticipated moments of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took home the award for the Best Drama Anime category.
Despite facing strong competition from shows like Pluto, The Apothecary Diaries, Oshi No Ko season 2, A Sign of Affection, and Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End came out on top.
It was undeniably a well-deserved win for the beloved fantasy series, which had previously cemented itself as a breakout hit of the Fall 2023 anime season. In a surprisingly short amount of time, it also became the highest-ranked anime on MyAnimeList, and it continues to reign on top to this day.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End emerges victorious in Best Drama category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
The victory of Studio Madhouse's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in the Best Drama Anime category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is nothing short of impressive. After all, it was up against some of the past year's most commercially successful and critically acclaimed titles.
The nominees for the Best Drama Anime category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 were:
- A Sign of Affection
- Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Oshi No Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
The award was presented by the Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami, who joined the host Lauren Moore on stage during the prestigious star-studded ceremony.
Produced by Studio Madhouse, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End centers on Frieren, an elven mage, who sets out on a reflective journey years after the defeat of the Demon King.
Upon its release, the series took the entire anime community by storm. In no time, it became the most popular anime of the year. It even became the highest-ranked anime on MyAnimeList - a spot it continues to hold even today.
The most fascinating thing about this anime is that it proved to be worth all the hype and praise it received. It didn't rely on conventional fantasy battles or high-stakes action to get to where it is today. Instead, it explored themes of morality, grieving, and emotional healing - themes that deeply resonated with each and every viewer.
Additionally, the anime garnered worldwide praise for its stunning animation, a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, and its ability to handle topics of grief and introspection with utmost care.
As such, it's easy to see why Frieren reigned on top of the Best Drama category at this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards. It's a win that will likely (and hopefully) pave the way for other similar stories to get the recognition they deserve in the anime world of today.
