Attack on Titan clinches the Global Impact Award at Crunchyroll Anime Award 2025

Attack on Titan has made its mark on the anime world again by winning the Global Impact Award at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held on 25 May, 2025. The series is often characterized as intense, deeply emotional, and with huge cultural resonance.

Ad

The award signifies its worldwide following, as well as its ability to drive discussions about freedom, morality, and survival. Though it acknowledges the success of the final season, it is also meant to recognize the impact on so many demographics of anime fans for over a decade.

The Global Impact Award goes to Attack on Titan at the Crunchyroll Anime Award 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, streaming live from Japan on May 25, Attack on Titan was awarded the Global Impact Award for its impact on audiences, culture, and the industry as whole. It was awarded by Damiano David from Maneskin and received by director Yuichiro Hayashi on behalf of the team.

In his acceptance speech, Hayashi highlighted that Attack on Titan had transcended an anime fandom. He stated that it brought in audiences who had never watched anime, stating that it was because of the story, themes, and quality that created the entry point. He also mentioned that the anime resonated on generational and cultural levels, that it had gone beyond entertainment and become a global experience.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hayashi considered his experience of working on the show as life changing, even with years of experience as an animator. He called the project something that was always meant to be great and an honor to contribute to that greatness. He regretted that the series director was not there to accept the award in person, and stated he accepted the award with extreme respect for him on his behalf.

He concluded his speech by thanking the series fans for embracing the story and supporting it over the course of its tenth-year run. He added that without such a passionate audience worldwide, none of this would have been possible.

Ad

Final thoughts

Mikasa as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Global Impact Award for Attack on Titan at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is a strong recognition of a decade-long influence on anime and beyond.

Ad

Attack on Titan shaped people's engagement with new viewing practices, as it brought anime to audiences that had never seen anime before. It became a cultural bridge as well as a creative benchmark. The series stimulated emotional, political, and philosophical conversations globally.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More