What is Attack on Titan Requiem? Explained

Attack on Titan Requiem is a fan-made project that has generated a lot of interest and debate in the anime community. The 11-year run of Hajime Isayama's renowned manga series Attack on Titan ended in April 2021 with the publication of the last chapter. Some fans, however, decided to write their own version of the ending because they weren't happy with how the story ended.

But what is Attack on Titan Requiem, and how is it different from the original conclusion? While some fans prefer Attack on Titan Requiem, others like Hajime Isayama's original ending. The primary distinction between the two endings is the fate of the story's protagonist, Eren Yeager, and his friends.

Differences between Attack on Titan Requiem and the original version

Linked Horizon's Akatsuki no Requiem music video serves as the inspiration for Attack on Titan Requiem, a doujinshi (self-published manga) that rewrites the last three chapters of Attack on Titan (chapters 137, 138, and 139). Linked Horizon is the band that wrote many of the opening and ending themes for the original anime.

With scenes and lyrics hinting at a tragic and dark series finale, the music video raised speculation among some fans that it was an official tease for the manga's finale. Nevertheless, many fans were disappointed with the manga's actual ending, which they perceived as inconsistent, rushed, or unsatisfying.

In the original ending, Mikasa, Eren's childhood friend and love interest, kills him and buries his head beneath a tree. Even after the Titans are destroyed, there is still conflict throughout the world, and Paradis Island's future is unknown. In the fan-made epilogue, Eren makes it through and completes the Rumbling, eradicating almost all humanity.

Attack on Titan Requiem diverges from the original ending in several ways, such as the result of the last battle, the resolution of the conflict between Eldians and the rest of the world, and the epilogue. The series also takes a different approach from the original story in exploring themes like PTSD, discrimination, oppression, and war, and it has a generally more depressing and tragic tone.

The goal of the doujinshi is to offer a different conclusion truer to the themes and vibe of the manga's earlier chapters and the music video. It is made by a wide range of global fans who are passionate about Isayama's art and want to use their interpretations to show how much they love and appreciate the series.

The official website states that the purpose of Attack on Titan Requiem is to present an alternative viewpoint and a "what if" scenario rather than degrade or replace the original ending.

AoT Requiem can be read for free on their official website. So far, three parts or chapters are available, with more to come. They also have a Patreon page to raise money for the project.

Furthermore, there are plans for an anime version of the doujinshi, set to be produced by the fan-run animation group Studio Eclypse. It is scheduled for release in the fall of 2024, as posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

