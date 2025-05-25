Re:Zero season 3 wins first ever Best Isekai Anime at Crunchyroll Anime Award 2025

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 began its announcements on May 25, 2025, declaring Re:Zero season 3 as the winner of the Best Isekai Anime category. Although the series' long-standing presence within the fandom, alongside its narrative exploring themes of the indomitable human spirit, made it one of the prominent isekai series to have ever been created.

Ad

The Crunchyroll award simply solidified its place as the best isekai when compared to the rest of the 2024 isekai anime.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have been one of the more integral and reputable award ceremonies. It has overall seen a steady growth in its reach and popularity over the years. The 2025 iteration continued the trend of a 17 million increment seen over the past two years. These years had 17, 34, and 51 million total votes cast in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025- Re:Zero season 3 snags its first major award as the Best Isekai Anime

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 25, 2025, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 announced nominees and subsequently the winners of the Best Isekai Anime category. Popular Japanese-American model and newscaster, Saya Ichikawa, hosted the award. She revealed the nominees to be Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2, Konosuba season 3, Shangri-La Frontier season 2, Tensura season 3, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and Re:Zero season 3.

Regulus as seen in Re:Zero (Image via Studio White Fox)

As per the votes cast by the fans, Studio White Fox's adaptation of Re:Zero season 3, written by Tappei Nagatsuki, won. This happened despite the presence of industry leaders like Mushoku Tensei as well as Tensura.

Ad

Fan reactions to the Best Isekai Anime award winner

Subaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio White Fox)

Given the fans' high expectations and routine praises of Re:Zero season 3, many fans expressed their unwavering trust in the series' potential. That trust is now reassured by its win in the Best Isekai Anime category.

Ad

Fans of the Mushoku Tensei series mentioned how it was robbed. This is especially since the series has been nominated under Best Animation in 2022, Best Fantasy in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and Best Isekai Anime in 2025. It lost in every single category by what is thought to be a small margin.

"Re Zero deserves that award for sure," one fan said.

"Mushoku tensei robbed!!!" another fan said.

"ReZero deserved it, but it's worth pointing out that they put Suicide Squad Isekai instead of The Eminence in Shadow season 2," one fan wrote.

Ad

"ReZero is good and no disrespect to it, but between Slime and Konosuba, I didn't think it had a chance," another fan chimed in.

Mushoku Tensei: Rudues and his family (Image via Studio Bind)

Few other fans mentioned how the Re:Zero series deserves it. However, the inclusion of Suicide Squad ISEKAI instead of the much more popular The Eminence in Shadow season 2 left somewhat of an odd taste.

Ad

One fan also mentioned how Re:Zero season 3's triumph over Tensura and Konosuba was somewhat unforeseen. This is especially true given the latter two series' easy-to-digest story and overwhelming popularity among the masses. Re:Zero season 4 has already been announced for a 2026 release.

Also read-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More