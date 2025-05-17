I used to hate Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei, until I realized the show was daring me to

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and its anime adaptation have become the prominent face of the isekai genre since its debut in 2021. Although the series' production quality and fleshed-out isekai elements have garnered a lot of positive reputation for the series, the main character Rudeus Greyrat has continued to be the biggest point of contention and debate among the fans and anyone wanting to get into the series.

While Rudeus' benevolent actions are contrasted with actions that are rather unsavoury and practically nefarious, the entire story, when experienced as a whole, makes it clear that Rudeus himself is supposed to be a conflicted figure. It pushes a viewer's judgment and perception of a person when faced with both savoury and unsavoury aspects of a person.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation and reflects the author's opinions.

Mushoku Tensei's narrative compels viewers to feel conflicted

Rudues before reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Rudeus Greyrat's character, alongside his actions, has been the subject of scrutiny within the fandom, a trend that still follows the series whenever it is mentioned. While the negative aspects of Rudeus' character mainly form due to the complex arguments of his "reincarnation," it should be noted that Rudeus' character remains rooted in two polar opposites, depicting both good and bad aspects of him that he eventually needs to overcome.

Rudeus' compulsion towards keeping Eris safe on the demon continent, along with him fulfilling his responsibilities towards Aisha and Lilia, makes it clear that Rifujin na Magonote didn't want the readers to outright hate Rudeus. On a similar note, his earlier interactions with Eris and his plans to mould Sylphy into his "ideal wife" paint him as a rather despicable individual, giving the fans a clear aspect to hate.

Rudues and Zenith as seen in Mushoku Tensei season 2 (Image via Studio Bind)

While the arguments around Rudeus' actual age and mentality remain a heated topic of discussion, it is imperative to note that the author himself made the entire issue into a much more complex one in the first few moments of the series. His first thoughts after reincarnation were of that confusion, borne out of his rather unusual mental activity.

Rudeus himself noted how his usual self would've been aroused at the sight of Zenith, his mother, but somehow he was completely unable to. This made it clear that there is dissonance between Rudeus' previous life and his current one.

Although this aspect might seem like a fluke or throwaway dialogue mentioned by the author, it also hints that the author must've designed the conflict around Rudeus' age. They likely wanted the viewers to closely observe and scrutinize Rudeus' actions.

Rudues and his family as seen in the Mushoku Tensei anime (Image via Studio Bind)

All of these aspects manage to come together alongside the reveal of Rudeus' actual tragic backstory, where he ended up as the victim of bullying. This eventually resulted in him withdrawing from society and descending into a person who can hardly be respected, much less be rooted for.

These drawbacks eventually manifested in Rudeus's genuine yearning towards becoming an upstanding individual who can actually be designated as "decent."

Even Rudeus' actions in saving the three high school students from certain death in his original world serve to establish that he had intrinsically good values. The actual merging of Rudeus' bad qualities and prevailing admirable qualities essentially created, or at least attempted to create, a protagonist that can only be spectated instead of being completely despised or admired in any reasonable form.

Sylphie and Roxy as seen in the Mushoku Tensei anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Rudeus' position as a conflicting protagonist also aligns well with the story's entire narrative. Mushoku Tensei mainly serves to encapsulate Rudeus' development from an ignorant deviant into a self-aware and somewhat respectable individual, realizing the "good life" that Rudeus initially dreamed of.

Final Thoughts

Mushoku Tensei season 3 will be the next season of the series, confirmed to be adapted by Studio Bind. However, an actual release window is yet to be confirmed. Season 3 will mainly focus on both Roxy and Rudeus' official marriage while simultaneously laying seeds for the next major turning point of the series.

