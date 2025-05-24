Re:ZERO season 4 reveals 2026 release window and more

Saturday, May 24, 2025 saw Kadokawa officially announce the release window for the highly anticipated television anime series Re:ZERO season 4 as the 2026 calendar year. Alongside this news, Kadokawa also unveiled a key visual for the series, featuring new character Shaula whose voice actor was also revealed.

The Re:ZERO season 4 anime also confirmed a returning animation studio in White Fox, and a returning staff from the third season, which was fully listed out in this announcement. It is presumed that the series will feature a largely returning cast as well. Fans can expect more news on the highly anticipated fourth season as the end of 2025 draws near.

Re:ZERO season 4 casts voice of Chainsaw Man’s Power, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jolyne Kujo

The new key visual for Re:ZERO season 4 features the new character Shaula sitting on the railing of a balcony in a desert area. While the visual is primarily focused on her, what appears to be Subaru Natsuki and co’s traveling convoy can be seen in the background. This would also fall in line with the previously released announcement trailer for season 4’s production, which saw Subaru and Emilia walk into a bar in the middle of a desert.

Shaula will be voiced by Fairouz Ai, whose most notable roles are likely Chainsaw Man’s Power and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Jolyne Kujo. Her other notable roles include a younger version of Tokyo Revengers’ Manjiro “Mikey” Sano, The Eminence in Shadow’s Delta, and Kaiju No. 8’s Kikoru Shinomiya. The final episode of the third season also introduced Konomi Kohara as Rui, who is likely best known as Kaguya-sama’s Chika Fujiwara.

Re:ZERO season 4 was initially announced for production shortly after the airing of the season 3 finale. This was announced via a teaser trailer, as well as the reveal of a key visual. Celebratory illustrations and comments from starting voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru) and Rie Takakhashi (Emilia) were also included.

As mentioned above, this latest news also confirmed a returning staff list for the fourth season, which includes:

Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Series Script Supervisor: Masahiro Yokotani

Character Design/Chief Animation Director:: Haruka Sagawa

Monster Design: Keitaro Chiba

Prop Design: Goichi Iwahata, Noritaka Suzuki

Art Setting: Kaoru Aoki (BIHO)

Art Director: Ryōka Kinoshita (BIHO)

Color Key Artist: Izumi Sakamoto

Compositing Director of Photography: Miori Miyagi (T2 Studio)

3D Director: Kentarō Ijima (Felix Film)

Editing: Hitomi Sudō (REAL-T)

Music: Kenichiro Suehiro

Music Production: Kadokawa

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Animation Production: WHITE FOX

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka’s light novel series of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel by Nagatsuki in April 2012 on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, which is still ongoing today. The light novel began in January 2014 and is also still ongoing today.

