The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 10 will be released on June 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X. It will be further released on other Japanese TV networks, including Fuji TV, Kaisai TV, and many more, as per the information provided on the official website. Following shortly, Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global will digitally distribute the episode globally.

Ad

Episode 9 mainly focused on Arthur as he made his way around Xyrus along with his mother, sister, Lilia, and Tabitha. It also featured Arthur learning about the Beast Cores being sold around the city. Furthermore, the previous episode delved into Lilia's awakening of her magic powers.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time

The Beginning After the End episode 10 will likely feature more about the Beast Cores being sold in the town (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 10 is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The other releases for the episode should follow the aforementioned time and date, while some regions will be able to stream the episode on June 5, depending on their corresponding time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday Eastern Standard Time 1:25 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday Pacific Standard Time 10:25 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday British Summer Time 6:25 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday Central European Summer Time 7:25 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday Australian Central Standard Time 2:55 am June 5, 2025 Thursday Indian Standard Time 10:55 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday Philippine Standard Time 1:25 am June 5, 2025 Thursday Brazil Standard Time 2:25 pm June 4, 2025 Wednesday

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 10?

Still from episode 9 of the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Japanese fans of the series can watch The Beginning After the End episode 10 on local TV networks like Fuji TV, AT-X, Hokkaido Television, Tokai Television, Kansai TV, Ishikawa TV, Cultural Broadcasting, and others. Popular Japanese streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will stream the episode a day later than its original TV release.

Ad

As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the series globally for fans in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, India, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East on the aforementioned dates and times. Fans from selected South and Southeast Asian countries will stream the series on Bilibili Global.

The Beginning After the End episode 9: Recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 9, titled The King Teaches, began with Arthur lying down in his room and practicing his magic when he was interrupted by Slyvie. After cleaning up Sylvie, his mother, sister, Tabitha, and Lilia took Arthur for a makeover. After they were done, Tabitha invited Arthur to the Helstea Auction House. However, Tabitha decided to spend that day showing them around Xyrus City.

As they were going around the city, Arthur noticed some boys in uniform and was later informed by Lilia as students from the Xyrus Magic Academy, who were treated like royalty around town. While talking to Lilia, he sensed something and rushed to a shop, where he found out the shop was selling Beast Cores.

Ad

This is also when Lilia expressed her desire to have a core to awaken her scocery, to which Tabita said no immediately. As they were having tea, Arthur noticed that Lilia snuck out from the table. Upon following her, he found her in a weapon store down the alley where they sell cheaper Beast Cores. While Arthur and Lilia were arguing, she bumped into some of the students from the academy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this led to a confrontation between Arthur and one of the students, Tabitha intervened and stopped the fight. After they returned home, Lilia revealed that she wanted the cores so that she could attend the academy, as Arthur was being sent there instead of her. However, after talking to Arthur, Lilia was put at ease about the matter.

Later on, Arthur reveals to Vincent and Tabitha that Lilia left and went to the place where Arthur was to train and become a sorcerer. However, as Vincent broke down from the news, Arthur called in Lilia, who was hiding and listening to their conversation. As Vincent apologized to everyone for being rash about things, Arthur decided to help Lilia awaken her mana, which he succeeded in doing.

Ad

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 10? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Beginning After the End episode 10 should likely delve deeper into Arthur's life in Xyrus. The next episode will also likely feature several characters from the main cast, both the Leywins and the Helsteas. Nevertheless, the main focus should stay on Arthur as he adventures through the city, and maybe even gets into a confrontation with the student he bumped into at the weapon store.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More