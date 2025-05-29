  • home icon
  The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified May 29, 2025 06:30 GMT
The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time, and more (Image via Studio A-Cat)
The Beginning After the End episode 10 will be released on June 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X. It will be further released on other Japanese TV networks, including Fuji TV, Kaisai TV, and many more, as per the information provided on the official website. Following shortly, Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global will digitally distribute the episode globally.

Episode 9 mainly focused on Arthur as he made his way around Xyrus along with his mother, sister, Lilia, and Tabitha. It also featured Arthur learning about the Beast Cores being sold around the city. Furthermore, the previous episode delved into Lilia's awakening of her magic powers.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Release date and time

The Beginning After the End episode 10 will likely feature more about the Beast Cores being sold in the town (Image via Studio A-Cat)
The Beginning After the End episode 10 is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The other releases for the episode should follow the aforementioned time and date, while some regions will be able to stream the episode on June 5, depending on their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Eastern Standard Time1:25 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Pacific Standard Time10:25 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
British Summer Time6:25 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Central European Summer Time7:25 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Australian Central Standard Time2:55 amJune 5, 2025Thursday
Indian Standard Time10:55 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Philippine Standard Time1:25 amJune 5, 2025Thursday
Brazil Standard Time2:25 pmJune 4, 2025Wednesday
Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 10?

Still from episode 9 of the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)
Japanese fans of the series can watch The Beginning After the End episode 10 on local TV networks like Fuji TV, AT-X, Hokkaido Television, Tokai Television, Kansai TV, Ishikawa TV, Cultural Broadcasting, and others. Popular Japanese streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will stream the episode a day later than its original TV release.

As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the series globally for fans in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, India, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East on the aforementioned dates and times. Fans from selected South and Southeast Asian countries will stream the series on Bilibili Global.

The Beginning After the End episode 9: Recap

Episode 9, titled The King Teaches, began with Arthur lying down in his room and practicing his magic when he was interrupted by Slyvie. After cleaning up Sylvie, his mother, sister, Tabitha, and Lilia took Arthur for a makeover. After they were done, Tabitha invited Arthur to the Helstea Auction House. However, Tabitha decided to spend that day showing them around Xyrus City.

As they were going around the city, Arthur noticed some boys in uniform and was later informed by Lilia as students from the Xyrus Magic Academy, who were treated like royalty around town. While talking to Lilia, he sensed something and rushed to a shop, where he found out the shop was selling Beast Cores.

This is also when Lilia expressed her desire to have a core to awaken her scocery, to which Tabita said no immediately. As they were having tea, Arthur noticed that Lilia snuck out from the table. Upon following her, he found her in a weapon store down the alley where they sell cheaper Beast Cores. While Arthur and Lilia were arguing, she bumped into some of the students from the academy.

While this led to a confrontation between Arthur and one of the students, Tabitha intervened and stopped the fight. After they returned home, Lilia revealed that she wanted the cores so that she could attend the academy, as Arthur was being sent there instead of her. However, after talking to Arthur, Lilia was put at ease about the matter.

Later on, Arthur reveals to Vincent and Tabitha that Lilia left and went to the place where Arthur was to train and become a sorcerer. However, as Vincent broke down from the news, Arthur called in Lilia, who was hiding and listening to their conversation. As Vincent apologized to everyone for being rash about things, Arthur decided to help Lilia awaken her mana, which he succeeded in doing.

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 10? (Speculative)

The Beginning After the End episode 10 should likely delve deeper into Arthur's life in Xyrus. The next episode will also likely feature several characters from the main cast, both the Leywins and the Helsteas. Nevertheless, the main focus should stay on Arthur as he adventures through the city, and maybe even gets into a confrontation with the student he bumped into at the weapon store.

