Jujutsu Kaisen issues legal warning after Gojo's Past Arc compilation film images leak

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Jujustu Kaisen anime's staff addressed the recently leaked images and video footage of the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie. The anime's staff was far from happy with the leak and issued a legal warning to fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie was released in Japan on May 30, 2025. The film is a compilation of Gojo's Past Arc, released as part of the anime's second season. However, besides the already released scenes, the anime unveiled some never-before-seen scenes as part of the movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime's staff warns fans about legal repercussions

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Thursday, June 5, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account addressed the recently leaked images and video footage of the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie.

Before the compilation movie was released, the anime's staff had informed fans that it was set to feature some original scenes as part of the movie. Notably so, given that the film was only released in Japan, fans leaked its images and video footage online.

Shoko, Geto, and Gojo as seen in the anime movie (Image via MAPPA)

In response, the anime's staff warned fans about the repercussions of such actions. Illegally recording a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law).

Additionally, uploading such unauthorized images and recordings to SNS platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes copyright infringement.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

If someone is caught committing copyright infringement, violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law, or the Copyright Act, they could be penalized with imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.

With that, the anime's staff asked fans to refrain from recording, posting, or sharing any unauthorized images or footage from the movie, ensuring everyone can enjoy it safely.

Suguru Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While this is a serious matter, this was not the first time an anime's staff issued a legal warning to fans days after a movie's release in Japan. Nearly a month ago, the Demon Slayer anime issued a similar legal notice to fans following the rerelease of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie in Japan.

While some blamed international fans for the leaks, others demanded that anime movies be released on the same day internationally to reduce such illegal recording instances.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More