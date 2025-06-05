Jujutsu Kaisen issues legal warning after Gojo's Past Arc compilation film images leak

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Jujustu Kaisen anime's staff addressed the recently leaked images and video footage of the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie. The anime's staff was far from happy with the leak and issued a legal warning to fans.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie was released in Japan on May 30, 2025. The film is a compilation of Gojo's Past Arc, released as part of the anime's second season. However, besides the already released scenes, the anime unveiled some never-before-seen scenes as part of the movie.
Jujutsu Kaisen anime's staff warns fans about legal repercussions
On Thursday, June 5, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account addressed the recently leaked images and video footage of the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie.
Before the compilation movie was released, the anime's staff had informed fans that it was set to feature some original scenes as part of the movie. Notably so, given that the film was only released in Japan, fans leaked its images and video footage online.
In response, the anime's staff warned fans about the repercussions of such actions. Illegally recording a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law).
Additionally, uploading such unauthorized images and recordings to SNS platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes copyright infringement.
If someone is caught committing copyright infringement, violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law, or the Copyright Act, they could be penalized with imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.
With that, the anime's staff asked fans to refrain from recording, posting, or sharing any unauthorized images or footage from the movie, ensuring everyone can enjoy it safely.
While this is a serious matter, this was not the first time an anime's staff issued a legal warning to fans days after a movie's release in Japan. Nearly a month ago, the Demon Slayer anime issued a similar legal notice to fans following the rerelease of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie in Japan.
While some blamed international fans for the leaks, others demanded that anime movies be released on the same day internationally to reduce such illegal recording instances.
