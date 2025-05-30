Gege Akutami gives Jujutsu Kaisen fans much-needed Gojo, Geto, and Shoko titbits

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation movie was released on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Japan. To celebrate this occasion, the series creator, Gege Akutami, gave fans some new tidbits about Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri.

These insights provided fans with fresh information about Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto before they joined Tokyo Jujutsu High. Additionally, the manga creator illustrated some fun interactions between Gojo, Geto, and Shoko after they became acquainted in high school.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator unveils new rough drawings of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko

The first illustration features Suguru Geto before he begins his classes at Tokyo Jujutsu Tech. He arrives at the dorm before Gojo and Shoko, having come to Tokyo from another place. He is seen unpacking his belongings while calling his mom.

The second illustration presents Satoru Gojo undergoing the genpeku ceremony. Satoru Gojo wanted to go to Jujutsu Tech so much that he was prepared to leave the Gojo Clan. So, as a condition, his clan members insisted that Satoru undergo the ceremony before enrolling to show off to the Zenin and Kamo clans. Notably, Satoru accepted the condition, and Naoya Zenin was present at the ceremony.

The next three illustrations show tidbits of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko after they joined Jujutsu Tech. The first illustration features Satoru Gojo asking Shoko Ieiri if he can ride her scooter. When Suguru Geto asked Gojo if he had a license, Gojo attempted to justify that they were on private property, so it wouldn't be a problem. However, Shoko was sure Gojo was lying.

The second illustration portrays Gojo and Geto witnessing Shoko smoking for the first time. While the drawing isn't clear, it appears that Gojo and Geto are hiding behind some trees and bushes to sneak up on her.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

The third illustration depicts Shoko Ieiri standing between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. According to the drawing, Shoko did not like standing next to her two friends because they were too tall, which made her look like a child. Fans should note that Shoko herself was a rather tall girl.

In this drawing, Shoko Ieiri can be seen thinking of herself as the "lost alien," a reference Gojo made to Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233. The joke itself was a reference to an April Fool's Day joke in 1950 known as the "Extraterrestrial Silverman," published in the German newspaper.

In addition to the Gojo, Geto, and Shoko illustrations, Gege Akutami drew illustrations of Riko Amanai and Misato Kuroi, as well as Toji Fushiguro and Shiu Kong. The illustration of Riko Amanai and Misato Kuroi shows the two taking a picture during Riko's Middle School Entrance Ceremony.

Meanwhile, the illustration of Toji Fushiguro and Shiu Kong features Toji and Kong enjoying a meal after their first mission. Kong can be seen checking his wallet, while Toji can be seen ordering more food.

