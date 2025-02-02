Why Shoko Ieiri isn't overrated in Jujutsu Kaisen, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is now likely a world-renowned phenomenon thanks to its compelling storyline, brilliant and mind-boggling techniques, and expansive roster of characters. From Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna to the despicable Kenjaku and loveable Yuji Itadori, there is no lack of variety and creative expression from author Gege Akutami.

Among them stands Shoko Ieiri, a member of the series supporting cast. A non-combat type, Shoko majorly served on Jujutsu High's assistive front, using her skills in medicine and Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to keep damage to a minimum. However, throughout the series, many have felt that she might be overrated, given that a couple of others can do what she does.

This is untrue, though, as Shoko Ieiri might be underrated and serve an even bigger role than it may seem.

Disclaimer: This article contains the sole opinion of the author.

Shoko Ieiri isn't overrated in Jujutsu Kaisen

Shoko Ieiri (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, rather than overrated, Shoko Ieiri might be underrated in Jujutsu Kaisen. Even after 271 chapters, no one really possesses a skill set that can fully match hers. Although she isn't a combat type and does not have flashy abilities, unique quirks, and/or overwhelming abilities like other characters in the series, that is exactly what differentiates her.

In 2005, she enrolled at Jujutsu High and was grouped with Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. Although she maintained a nonchalant and laid-back attitude, she was there when the group needed her. What set her apart was her ability to use (RCT) and even rarer, her ability to output positive energy to heal others. This was special, at the time and evenly presently, considering hardly anyone can do it.

Without Shoko, quite a few of the Jujutsu Kaisen cast wouldn't have survived. The biggest name here would be Gojo. During their academy days, he and Geto sought her out to learn how to use RCT. Although she couldn't fully explain its usage, she managed to get something across that was instrumental in saving Gojo (against Toji).

Again, she has been present in most of Jujutsu Kaisen's arcs, working behind the scenes to ensure that losses stay at a minimum. In fact, without Shoko, Yuta's plan to use Gojo's body in the Shinjuku Showdown wouldn't have worked. In essence, her knowledge of medicine and RCT was indispensable, which made her an asset that even Sukuna once considered targeting.

Shoko's role in Jujutsu Kaisen

Shoko Ieiri (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko Ieiri takes on a supporting role in Jujutsu Kaisen. While she made limited appearances throughout the series, her presence and influence were undeniable. As mentioned earlier, Shoko's words were crucial in Gojo figuring out RCT. She was also present when Gojo needed to test his Infinity. Moreover, Shoko was the one who alerted Gojo of Geto's location following the latter's departure.

Beyond this, during the Vs. Mahito Arc, she managed to understand that the Cursed Spirits delivered to her were previously Human. Again, during the Shibuya Incident, Shoko was vital in saving multiple lives, including Ijichi, Takuma Ino, and later Megumi Fushiguro. Given her prowess for RCT, she nursed Hana Kurusu back to her feet in the Culling Games Arc.

But in the end, Shoko Ieiri played a massive role in making sure that nearly no one met their demise. She was at an undisclosed location, healing and tending to the wounded brought to her by Ui Ui. As previously stated, her hand was necessary in transferring Yuta's brain into Gojo's body. Needless to mention, alongside Arata Nitta, Shoko ensured that Nobara survived and returned for the final battle.

In summation, despite not featuring a lot, Shoko was like glue holding the team together. Going unnoticed or not, Shoko's efforts in keeping the story's cast alive were beyond commendable. Jujutsu Kaisen should have utilized her in a greater way and given her a more active role beyond a support figure. So, calling her essential but at times, underappreciated, is more accurate.

