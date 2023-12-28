Jujutsu Kaisen fans compare Shoko Ieiri to Snoop Dogg in a way nobody imagined

Jujutsu Kaisen, a giant of the anime world, has been lauded for its engaging storyline, distinctive art style, and a plethora of interesting characters. Amongst this roster of dynamic personalities, one character who stands out for her unique role is Shoko Ieiri.

Although in a supporting role, she represents a crucial cog in the machinery of the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School. Calm and collected, she adds a layer of depth to the series that cannot be ignored. However, something about her has fans drawing a real-life parallel to a certain personality, which is amusing.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans hilariously compare Shoko Ieiri to Snoop Dogg

Fans took X to draw a hilarious parallel to the Jujutsu Kaisen character Shoko Ieiri. Given that the Jujutsu High alumna nearly always appears with smoke, there was only one with a similar likeness - Snoop Dogg. At least in this aspect, the two seem to be very alike.

Early on, Snoop Dogg had declared himself to be a hard-core marijuana addict. Festivals, concerts, public appearances, music videos, practically everywhere, witnessed him puffing a smoke, so much so that it became sort of a trademark of his.

On November 16, 2023, he announced on social media a decision to “give up smoke." However, he later revealed that it was part of an advertisement.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen character Shoko Ieiri is no different. Barring a few instances, she is often seen enjoying a smoke by herself or conversing with another character. This seems to have stuck with her since her Jujutsu High student days.

She is glimpsed in Gojo's Past Arc, and she is seen doing the same there. While her reasons are personal, some might say she could be the Snoop Dogg of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Who is Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Shoko Ieiri is a former student of Tokyo Jujutsu High. She was classmates with Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto and, upon graduating, became the school's primary doctor.

Her screen time is limited and scattered throughout the series, making brief appearances during intense fights to heal sorcerers or during times of calm in an advisory role.

Despite being a non-combatant, she would still accompany Gojo and Geto on missions. She possessed the Reverse Cursed Technique, something that is quite rare among sorcerers. In this respect, she was ahead of even Gojo, capable of regenerating lost limbs and healing wounds.

She has the knowledge required of a proper doctor and also possesses the sorcery skills to save her comrades almost instantly. This was clear when she healed Nanami's injuries in his first fight with Mahito, and then she treated both Ino and Ijichi during the Shibuya Incident.

Also, following her findings around transfigured humans, she correctly concluded that the Culling Game's Cursed Technique removal punishment would affect the brains of players and resultantly end their lives.

In conclusion

Real-life parallels are common in the anime world, with a number of characters based on or in close resemblance to real people. Sometimes, these parallels are in tribute to someone/something or embody a certain idea/concept.

However, at times, they can just be plain funny and quirky, as seen in this case. Shoko Ieiri being compared to Snoop Dogg is something very few saw coming, and it would be an understatement to call it humorous.