On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Kingdom season 6 unveiled the first promotional video and new key visual. Additionally, the staff announced details concerning the anime's theme songs and their artists. The sixth installment is set to premiere in October 2025.
Kingdom season 6 is a sequel to the previous installment, which released 13 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024 in a single cour. The anime is based on the eponymous manga, written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing the series since January 2006, with 75 volumes published thus far.
Kingdom season 6 trailer showcases Shin leading the charge against the fierce opponents
On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the official staff shared the first trailer for Kingdom season 6, slated to premiere in October 2025 on NHK General in Japan. An exact release date for the sixth installment is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, details concerning the show's digital distribution will also be disclosed in the future.
The latest Kingdom season 6 trailer focuses on special moments featuring Ouki and Shin, and shows the latter leading the charge against formidable foes. He wants to connect to the tears and thoughts of his companions, who have toiled hard on the battlefield.
The trailer also reveals and previews the series' opening theme song, Ikite, Sansan (Live, Brilliantly), performed by Ikimono-gakari. Also, the ending theme, Hoko (Roar), is performed by Sora Tomonari. Comments from the theme song artists have arrived on the anime's official site, where they have expressed their thoughts regarding the series' theme.
Additionally, a new key visual for Kingdom season 6 has been unveiled. The illustration features Shin, courageously wielding Ouki's spear to annihilate his foes. In the visual, Shin appears determined to take down anyone who stands in his way. The visual also confirms the anime's October 2025 release window.
Kenichi Imaizumi directs the seinen anime at Studio Pierrot and Signpost, with Noboru Takagi in charge of the series scripts. Hisashi Abe has rejoined the main staff as the character designer. Likewise, Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano reprise their roles as music composers.
About the anime
Picking up the events from the previous installment, Kingdom season 6 will commence with the battle between Qin and Zhao, where Shin will wield Ouki's Spear and charge onto the battlefield. Undoubtedly, the series will showcase exceptional battle sequences with exciting animation.
