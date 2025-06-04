Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra announces July 2025 release date with new character PV and visual

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Happinet announced that the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025. This announcement was made with the series's new key visual and character promotional video for protagonist Takuto Ira, voiced by Toshiki Kumagai.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra, written by Fefu Kazuno and illustrated by Jun, is a Japanese light novel that was first serialized on Shōsetsuka ni Narō but was later acquired by Micro Magazine to publish under its GC Novels imprint. The series was later picked up for a manga adaptation drawn by Yasaiko Midorihana and an anime adaptation produced by Maho Film.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime unveils new key visual ahead of July 2025 premiere

Takuto Ira as seen in the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime (Image via Maho Film)

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the official X account of the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime announced that the series will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. The anime will broadcast on Tokyo MX and stream on the d Anime Store and U-NEXT streaming services in Japan.

The anime will later air on BS Nippon Television on July 7 and stream on other services on July 9.

This announcement was made with the anime's new key visual. As fans may remember, the series unveiled its teaser visual in three parts. The first teaser visual featured protagonist Takuto Ira and Odei no Atou. The second visual added Subete no Mushi no Joou Isla and Emle. Lastly, the third visual added Maria and Caria Erful.

For the key visual, the anime not only added Moltar Cordal Mazaram, Gia Nageev Mazaram, and some other masked characters but also unveiled an all-new visual that depicts a mysterious, ominous look. The protagonist Takuto Ira is placed front and center, looking confident. Odei no Atou is placed above Takuta, while the other characters are placed behind the two on both sides.

Meanwhile, Happinet's official YouTube channel released the character promotional video for protagonist Takuto Ira, voiced by Toshiki Kumagai.

The promotional video shows Takuto Ita struggling with the pressure placed on him as the god who commands the evil civilization, Mynoghra. The characters around him, like Odei no Atou and Caria Erful, try to help him. However, Takuto was going through something very overwhelming and ended up crying.

