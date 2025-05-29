Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. Following Takamine and Shirota going on their first true date together, fans can expect the final three episodes to further push their romance along at a quick pace.
Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 has at least confirmed its release info.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 release date and time
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 11 PM JST on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on June 4 locally as well. However, some may see the installation air very early on Thursday, June 5, instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10
The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the streaming platform’s release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. Unfortunately, no alternate language dubs have been announced as coming for the series as of this article’s writing.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 recap
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 began with Ellie Evergreen and Koushi Shirota running into Takane Takamine after leaving cram school. Ellie suggested they go to a restaurant she liked, where she also suggested they have a sleepover study session together. This led to Takamine getting jealous and attempting to portray Shirota in a negative light. Afterwards, Ellie revealed to Takamine that their waitress was her girlfriend, and she wasn’t interested in Shirota.
Takamine then suggested she and Shirota have a water balloon park at the fight, clearly intent on recreating his intimate experience there with Ellie. This was further proven when she won and ordered him to lick the sweat off her body for a prize. Hilariously, this led to him passing out in embarrassment, prompting her to use Eternal Virgin Road to undo it. Focus then shifted to the last day of summer vacation, where Takamine invited Shirota to a leisure facility.
As thanks for all her help in studying over the summer, he had put an itinerary together and intended to be a good host to her to show his gratitude. However, Takamine fought him on this at every turn, using Eternal Virgin Road constantly to wind back time. It was eventually revealed that she intended to do the same for him to show her appreciation for his hard work. The episode ended with her agreeing to let him play the part, clearly smitten by his sentiment.
What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (speculative)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 should continue the running theme of pushing Takamine and Shirota’s budding romance further and further. Likewise, with Ellie’s girlfriend being introduced previously and Takamine no longer viewing her as a romantic threat, accordingly, the four will likely go on a double date.
This would both allow for the formal introduction of Ellie’s girlfriend while also forcing Takamine and Shirota to at least hypothetically view themselves as a couple. In turn, the episode should end with the two having a brief but meaningful discussion about their relationship, in which they finally begin admitting to their mutual feelings.
