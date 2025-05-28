Crunchyroll delays Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 by one week

Shortly after the platform aired the anime’s ninth episode, Crunchyroll confirmed that its release of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 would be delayed by one week. This information was shared via a note on the series’ page for the platform, which currently reads that “the next episode will be available on 6/10,” or Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Like with previous delays for the series, Crunchyroll has yet to officially announce the delay of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10, beyond the aforementioned notice. Likewise, fans have yet to be given an official reason for this upcoming delay or any of those prior. However, fans have noticed a trend in the episodes that have faced delays, which may explain Crunchyroll’s inconsistent distribution approach for the series.

Crunchyroll likely to air a censored version of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 after delay

As mentioned above, the lack of official word from Crunchyroll on the delay for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 and others before it has left fans guessing. However, it’s speculated that Crunchyroll is choosing to adjust its weekly airdate of the episode based on each installment’s specific content. Should an episode lean too heavily into its ecchi nature, Crunchyroll has seemingly made the choice to air a censored version following a delay.

The third and fifth episodes, which were also delayed, each had extremely explicit content, which certainly pushed the boundaries of the ecchi genre. Coincidentally, or rather not so, each episode also aired with much more censorship than those that came before it. Thus, fans have concluded that this is why Crunchyroll’s distribution approach for the beloved spring 2025 anime series has been so inconsistent.

It’s likewise presumed, but not officially confirmed, that Crunchyroll is delaying Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 by one week for similar reasons. The fact that the series’ official website and social media accounts have yet to announce a general delay for the next release as of this article’s writing further supports this idea. Crunchyroll specifically delaying episode 10 to its censored version’s Japanese release date of Tuesday, June 10 also suggests this.

Expand Tweet

However, this is still speculative as of this article’s writing, with Crunchyroll having yet to provide any official word on why the tenth episode is delayed. That being said, a clear pattern exists in the two previous platform delays that Crunchyroll has instituted for the series. Likewise, the above-mentioned train of thought is almost certainly the platform’s motivation for these delays.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Yuichi Hiiragi’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019, where it is still ongoing today. The series has been collected into 10 compilation volumes so far, of which nine are either currently available or planned for release in English.

