The Case Study of Vanitas manga enters two month hiatus due to author's health issues

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 saw it officially announced that The Case Study of Vanitas manga will be entering a two-month hiatus due to the current health problems of author and illustrator Jun Mochizuki. The manga is currently expected to return in October 2024, but the announcement also emphasizes that the series will continue taking irregular breaks as needed by Mochizuki.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga and its fanbase are no strangers to hiatuses, with recent years of the manga’s serialization being filled with them. In turn, this suggests that Mochizuki has been struggling with an overarching health problem that has forced her to take a step back in terms of the time spent on her manga series and its release frequency.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga continues to be plagued by hiatuses, will return in October 2024 at earliest

This latest hiatus for Mochizuki is a continuation of her previously announced hiatus which began in May 2024. From this hiatus, the series was expected to return this month, but instead put out the announcement extending the hiatus. An official post to Mochizuki’s X (formerly Twitter) account in May 2024 after the hiatus was announced claimed that her “condition has been getting worse since February.”

From 2016 to 2020, The Case Study of Vanitas manga published 51 chapters, while from 2021 to 2024, the manga has only published 21 chapters. Likewise, this recent hiatus caps the possible releases in this time frame at 24 assuming an issue is published in each month from October on. This would put the manga’s release pace at less than half of what it was during its first five years of serialization, which accounts for roughly half of the manga’s lifespan thus far.

In turn, this has also halted the production of the incredibly popular television anime adaptation of the series by studio BONES. Airing from July 2021 to April 2022, the anime ran for 24 episodes and has yet to be announced for a sequel despite its success and acclaim. Without a doubt, this stems from a lack of material to adapt, especially if BONES is looking to repeat a 24 episode season for the continuation of the anime.

The series follows the titular character Vanitas, who meets vampire Noé Archiviste on an airship ride to Paris and claims to be a vampire doctor. More specifically, he claims capable of curing the malnomen, which causes them to behave predatorily against their will. He does this with The Book of Vanitas, which is connected to the original Vanitas, a Vampire of the Blue Moon. The two join forces to heal vampires, but are soon moved against by enigmatic forces.

Mochizuki’s manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015, where it is still ongoing today. 56 of the manga’s 63 chapters have been collected into 10 compilation volumes, with the latest being released in Japanese in May 2022, and in English in October 2023.

