Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 preview teases Shirota being Takamine's bodyguard as they shop together

With Crunchyroll thankfully choosing not to delay the next episode of the series, fans are eagerly awaiting Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7’s global release. Even more exciting for the television anime series’ passionate audience is the release of a short preview clip for the episode on Tuesday, May 12, 2025, a day before its release.

While fans were unsure of what to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 given the last installment’s conclusive ending, the preview clip gives an idea of what to expect. Titular female protagonist Takane Takamine seemingly takes male protagonist Koushi Shirota shopping with her once again, enlisting him as both her “closet” and “bodyguard.”

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 preview teases Shirota pulling double duty for Takamine

The preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 begins with Takamine slyly looking down at someone, presumably Shirota, with her bra exposed. She says some words before the scene changes to what appears to be a DVD case featuring her in extremely revealing clothing, likely a hypothetical scene. A scene of Takamine which is stylized similarly to the last shopping episode the series had then quickly flashes.

Focus then shifts to Takamine seemingly out at a social event based on her clothing and expression. She turns to speak to someone behind her, presumably Shirota, before the scene changes to her sitting down in some sort of booth. She’s seen sitting next to someone in a t-shirt, but this person’s face isn’t identified. However, it’s likely Shirota, as the next scene sees her removing her underwear while the words “bodyguard” and “closet” are said in the audio.

Please Put Them On, Takaine-san! episode 7’s preview then sees Takamine’s hair blowing in the wind as what appears to be a sunset lights up the sky behind her. A cell phone picture then appears, showing her removing her underwear in the booth from earlier, followed by another scene detailing this in the moment. The preview then ends with another two risque shots of Takamine, the latter confirming the episode’s release information simultaneously.

One of the most telling aspects of the preview is Takamine’s use of the word “bodyguard” in close proximity to “closet” roughly halfway through. This would suggest that she and Shirota go out together again, and that she asks him to watch over her as a bodyguard while also fulfilling his closet duties. This would also explain the multiple scenes of her underwear being removed in a booth, and the shopping-like scene of her trying on an underwear set.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 will also likely introduce someone who tries to blackmail Takamine. This would explain the cell phone picture of her removing her underwear in the presumably public booth setting. This would also further explain several other scenes in the preview which see her surrounded by shady-looking or silhouetted men. At the very least, however, it’s clear Takamine asks Shirota to protect her from something in the coming release.

Final thoughts

Takamine's apparent request for Shirota in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 may cause him to start realizing her true feelings (Image via Liden Films)

While the above is interpretative, it seems to be the most likely path for episode 7 to follow based on currently available information. The idea of Shirota protecting Takamine as a bodyguard also fits with the emphasis recent episodes have placed on her genuine feelings for him. Fans can expect to know for sure what the episode has in store when it begins streaming on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

