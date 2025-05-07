Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s romantic development at a crucial point, some conflict is likely to be introduced in the form of a female supporting cast member.
While fans have no way of knowing for sure what the episode will cover prior to its premiere, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 has at least confirmed its release info.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 release date and time
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 11PM JST on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Most international fans can expect a release sometime on May 14 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Thursday, May 15 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7's Japanese air date and time is at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7
The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this exclusive license with the reveal of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. As of this article's writing, no alternate language dubs for the series have been announced for production.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 recap
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 began with the power in Takamine’s house returning as she and Shirota continued their sleepover. She then went to make them dinner, but suggested they “roleplay” as newlyweds first. Shirota resisted initially, but eventually acquiesced. At dinner, Takamine forced him to refer to her only in ways a husband and wife would, and of course found other ways to tease him.
The two then bathed together as a married couple would, once again despite Shirota’s emphatic protests. She first washed his back, which prompted him to try and keep his physical urges and natural responses in control. She then washed his chest, which led to Shirota pushing her away after being unable to control himself. She realized what happened, got embarrassed, and left. Later that night, she reminded him that she is like a being of a higher existence to him.
Shirota surmised this was her way of overshadowing the vulnerabilities she had shown to him that night. The episode then saw the two attending a fireworks festival, patrolling it to ensure other students weren’t getting into trouble. Takamine kept using her power to avoid walking around the entire grounds, but Shirota felt there was something more. Likewise, the episode ended with it being implied Takamine was trying to create a romantic moment for them.
What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 (speculative)
With the final moments of the previous episode clearly establishing Takamine and Shirota’s mutual attraction, the upcoming installment should further develop this plot point. Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 will likely do so by introducing some conflict in the form of the series’ first supporting cast member, who’ll likely be a girl.
While the specifics of this introduction will be difficult to predict, it’ll likely lead to Shirota having less time and not devoting his full attention to Takamine. It’s also likely this girl will be a childhood friend of his, mirroring his origins with Takamine likewise. The episode should likewise end with Takamine realizing she’s jealous, and in turn being forced to further confront her emotions.
