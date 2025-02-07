8 anime couples who constantly fights

Anime couples are often a mix of romance, drama, and comedy in their stories, but some pairs take it to another level with constant fights. Whether it is a clash of personalities or sheer stubbornness, these couples seem to find ways to argue every day. Endless bickering might seem to make them incompatible, but often, that is what cements their relationship, making them entertaining and unpredictable.

These duos have friendly quarrels with each other, while others have serious battles that stick audiences in their ongoing drama. Whatever their differences, love will show that it's far from over because conflict does not mean the end of everything. Here are eight anime couples who fight constantly.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime mentioned.

Inuyasha & Kagome and 7 other anime couples who constantly fight

1) Inuyasha & Kagome

Inuyasha and Kagome make a lovable anime couple (Image via Sunrise)

Because of their stubborn personalities and different backgrounds, Inuyasha and Kagome constantly clash. Inuyasha's boastful attitude and habit of comparing Kagome to Kikyo always cause arguments. Meanwhile, Kagome's short temper and "Sit, boy!" keep him in line.

Their constant bickering ranges from minor fights to all-out shouting matches, but their bond grows with every fight. Even though they continuously fight, they care for each other, making this relationship chaotic but lovable.

2) Kaguya & Miyuki

Kaguya with Miyuki (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya and Miyuki turn romance into a battlefield where each will not be the first to confess their love. Their fights aren't physical but mental; they use mind games, manipulation, and strategic steps to get the other to confess love. They set traps from over-analyzing little moments into major competitions.

Stubbornness becomes their cycle to keep going over and over until the other falls first, thus making their love both hilarious and intense.

3) Ryuuji Takasu & Taiga Aisaka

Ryuuji with Taiga (Image via J.C.Staff)

Due to their clashing personalities, Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisak are always at war. Taiga is sharp-tongued and has a temper that is always up in flames, which leads to constant disagreement. Taiga's outbursts often test Ryuuji's patience. Their banter-filled relationship has misunderstandings and stubbornness, but beneath the fights lies deep mutual care.

Regardless of their constant wrangling, they support each other through personal struggles, proving their bond is stronger than their quarrels. Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka are among the anime couples who constantly fight.

4) Raku & Chitoge

Raku with Chitoge (Image via Shaft)

Raku and Chitoge’s relationship starts off on the wrong foot, with both being forced into a fake romance despite their constant disagreements. Chitoge's hot head and Raku's stubborn nature make them constantly shout at each other as they cannot stand to be in each other's presence.

Their arguments over simple issues make even minor conversations become bitter arguments. Despite their endless battles, true love slowly begins to surface in them. They never seem to agree, so their on-screen fights remain engaging. This places Raku and Chitoge’s relationship among the anime couples who constantly fight.

5) Usagi & Mamoru

Usagi with Mamoru (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi and Mamoru's relationship in Sailor Moon is filled with constant arguments, especially in the early episodes. Usagi’s immaturity and Mamoru’s teasing nature create endless clashes, with their bickering often turning into playful insults.

Even after they fall in love, the misunderstandings and stubbornness lead to more fights. However, they care for each other so much that despite frequent disagreements, their love becomes stronger with time.

6) Kyon & Haruhi

Kyon with Haruhi (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The relationship between Kyon and Haruhi is built with constant clashes, and Kyon frequently questions Haruhi's reckless behavior. Impulsive and demanding Haruhi frequently puts Kyon in tough situations; hence, he is compelled to express his frustrations through dialogues.

Despite their constant disagreement, Kyon remains by her side, proving that their bond is deeper than what their constant fights depict. Kyon and Haruhi are one of the anime couples who constantly fight.

7) Ranma Saotome & Akane Tendo

Ranma with Akane (Image via MAPPA)

Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo's relationship is built upon endless arguments and misunderstandings. Ranma's arrogance and constant teasing about her strength and cooking only keep fueling their battles, and Akane's short temper and jealousy make matters worse.

Their constant arguments tend to get rather loud and physical, yet beneath it all, they care for each other more than they admit. This makes them one of the anime couples who never stop fighting.

8) Bulma & Vegeta

Anime couples - Bulma and Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Bulma and Vegeta are always in disagreement with each other because of their different personalities. Bulma's sharp tongue and self-willed personality clash with Vegeta's proud and stoic attitude. Their differences frequently cause them to bicker constantly since they are often annoyed by each other's proud nature.

He sometimes gets irritated at her bold talk, and, at times, she gets infuriated by his pride. Their love, though constantly clashing, grows deeper and stronger day by day, but their fights just add spice to their complicated relationship.

Final thoughts

Some anime couples show that constant fighting does not mean the end of a relationship but can unexpectedly strengthen the bond. From the fiery arguments between Inuyasha and Kagome to the constant clashes between Kyon and Haruhi, each couple showcases the complexities of love intertwined with stubbornness and misunderstandings.

Regardless of their constant battles, they never weaken their very love for each other. Conflicts can be either playful or intense, and they only demonstrate that love can be as real as it is when battles are ongoing.

