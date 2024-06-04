10 best anime characters like Makise Kurisu from Steins;Gate

Makise Kurisu, the feisty and brilliant neuroscientist from the acclaimed sci-fi anime series Steins;Gate, is one of the most beloved female characters in the anime world. With her signature red hair and headband, sharp tongue, and genius intellect, she left an indelible mark not just on Okabe but on viewers as well.

Her distinct personality, looks, and strengths have earned her many fans who are looking for similar anime characters that can give them more of the best girl experience.

If you’re one of those fans eagerly seeking your new virtual waifu, read on for our list of 10 excellent anime characters bearing an uncanny resemblance to everyone’s favorite mad scientist, Makise Kurisu.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Trending

Asuna Yuuki, Hitagi Senjougahara, and 8 anime characters like Makise Kurisu

1) Asuna Yuuki from Sword Art Online

Asuna Yuuki (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With her sharp wits, courage, and caring nature underneath a tough exterior, Asuna shares plenty of similarities with Makise Kurisu. She’s hailed as one of the strongest female anime characters, and for good reason.

Much like Makise Kurisu, Asuna is fiercely independent, whip-smart, and perfectly capable of holding her own, whether verbally sparring or diving headfirst into danger.

While Asuna lacks Kurisu’s niche scientific expertise, she matches her intellectual rigor and doesn’t shy away from fearlessly charging ahead despite the risks. Fans of capable, multidimensional female leads who refuse to play damsels in distress will find another great character in Asuna.

2) Hitagi Senjougahara from Bakemonogatari

Hitagi Senjougahara (Image via Shaft)

The similarities between Hitagi and Kurisu become immediately apparent once you get past the former’s aloof, abrasive nature. Both feature female characters defined by their intellect, with razor-sharp wit and self-assurance being signature personality traits.

While Makise Kurisu specializes in neuroscience, Hitagi has an incredibly meticulous eye for detail and solves peculiar supernatural mysteries.

And despite their outwardly cold demeanor at times, they both harbor a softer, more caring side underneath it all. Fans of Kurisu’s personality and strength masked by subtle vulnerability will surely connect just as much with the layered Hitagi Senjougahara.

3) Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop

Faye Valentine (Image via Sunrise)

While Faye may seem like an unlikely comparison to Makise Kurisu at first glance, they have some undeniable similarities that would appeal to the latter’s fans. Both have abrasive personalities at first, masking inner turmoil and abandonment issues from past trauma affecting their formative years.

They’re fiercely independent women forced to grow up fast and fend for themselves from a young age, giving them an outward veneer of sass and confidence, albeit with more complexity simmering underneath.

Despite circumstances that leave them emotionally guarded at times, their softer sides still shine through when interacting with people they care about.

4) Shirayuki from Snow White with the Red Hair

Shirayuki (Image via Bones)

Shirayuki and Kurisu have many similarities, starting with their equally vibrant red hair! However, there’s much more in common between these two strong female leads than just their identical hair color.

Both feature courageous, determined young women who don’t let unfair adversity hold them back from pursuing their passions. Shirayuki mirrors Makise Kurisu’s kind heart, patience, intelligence, and desire to help others in need.

While Shirayuki specializes in herbal medicine instead of neuroscience, she shares that same scientific curiosity and diligence when diving into her work. Fans seeking that familiar mix of boldness and warmth will find another terrific heroine in Shirayuki from Snow White with the Red Hair.

5) Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist

Winry Rockbell (Image via Bones)

Bubbly genius mechanics Winry shares crucial traits that connect with Kurisu beyond simply donning red hairbands! Winry mirrors Kurisu's prodigious intellect, though she channels it into mastering complex mechanical engineering rather than neuroscience.

Both also harbor incredible inner strength and resilience, having lost loved ones at a young age while still maintaining empathy and compassion for others. And Winry forms a heartfelt bond over time with the eccentric Edward Elric, much as Makise Kurisu does with the eccentric Okabe Rintarou.

6) Yui Hirasawa from K-ON!

Yui Hirasawa (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Even as different as they may seem personality-wise, Yui and Kurisu are alike in meaningful ways that their fans will appreciate. For starters, both hide some unexpected complexity beneath the surface despite seeming one-dimensional at first glance.

They each harbor impressive creative talents that seem at odds with their specialty fields on paper but are reflective of well-rounded, multidimensional characters. While their relationships with male protagonists differ, fans of Makise Kurisu’s hidden quirks and complexity may find Yui’s vibrant personality refreshing.

7) Holo from Spice and Wolf

Holo (Image via Imagin)

While Holo differs from Kurisu in some obvious ways, the wise wolf goddess has enough in common with the brilliant scientist to appeal to the latter’s fanbase. Both feature strong personalities who are extremely confident in their knowledge and abilities within their areas of expertise.

Fans love how Makise Kurisu takes no nonsense from anyone, much like the assertive Holo from Spice and Wolf. Despite their outward confidence, both leads also harbor vulnerabilities and past scars that make them multidimensional underneath it all.

Additionally, Holo forms a close relationship over time with the guarded traveling merchant Lawrence, much like Kurisu and Okabe. If you love Kurisu’s complexity, confidence, and chemistry with an unlikely partner, give Holo a watch!

8) Victorique de Blois from Gosick

Victorique de Blois (Image via Bones)

From her standout silvery blonde hair to her cravat tie, the Gothic lolita-styled Victorique brings loads of her eccentric flair to the table. However, her ornate appearance isn’t the only thing bearing similarities to Kurisu. The self-proclaimed “Golden Fairy” shares plenty in common with Steins;Gate’s auburn-haired genius.

Both are incredibly gifted intellectuals whose brilliance stuns others and gives them maturity beyond their years. Additionally, they form intriguing bonds with their socially awkward male co-leads while helping them solve bizarre mysteries. Fans of unusually intelligent female deuteragonists would find equal appeal in the lovely Victorique.

9) Saber from Fate/Stay Night

Saber (Image via Studio Deen)

While Saber possesses very different strengths from Makise Kurisu as a fierce swordswoman, her personality, backstory, and relationships evoke some strong parallels between the two.

They’re both emotionally guarded at first, having endured past trauma, before gradually opening up and forging strong connections with others.

Additionally, Saber and Kurisu assume mentor-like roles for the central male protagonists, offering wisdom and support during immense adversity. Despite their stark differences in talents, they both impress others with their singular brilliance and dedication in their respective fields.

10) Shiki Ryougi from Kara no Kyoukai

Shiki Ryougi (Image via Ufotable)

Despite her intensely brooding persona, Shiki shares some compelling similarities with Makise Kurisu, particularly her formidable intellect, rationality, and interest in science.

Much like Kurisu's expertise in neuroscience, Shiki possesses an incredibly analytical mind along with a keen understanding of human anatomy due to her unique abilities and personal experiences.

While Shiki tends to be more reserved and enigmatic compared to Kurisu's outward confidence, both harbor a softer, more vulnerable side underneath their stoic exteriors. Shiki also forges a meaningful bond with the eccentric Mikiya, reminiscent of Kurisu's own special connection to Okabe over time.

Conclusion

Finding characters bearing a resemblance to the one-of-a-kind genius Makise Kurisu is certainly no easy task.

However, this list features fantastic female leads who evoke fond reminders of Steins;Gate’s beloved mad scientist, whether through signature red hair, sharp wit and confidence, hidden quirks and complexity, or warm bonds formed with unlikely partners.

So if you can’t get enough of Makise Kurisu’s winning blend of boldness, brilliance, and subtle vulnerability, be sure to check out these nine anime characters that capture memorable echoes of everyone’s favorite mad scientist!

Related Links:-

10 adorable anime characters of all time

500 most loved anime characters (Ranked)

10 best slice of anime that can heal your soul

10 coolest anime characters of all time

15 most skilled anime doctors, ranked