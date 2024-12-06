10 most socially awkward anime characters, ranked

Socially awkward anime characters often become a few of the most beloved characters in their respective series. There are various reasons as to why some characters develop social anxiety. It is a prevalent theme in many anime, wherein they explore the struggles that come with social anxiety.

Some characters receive the support of others and make friends along the way, whereas others serve as comic relief in an unserious setting. Let's explore 10 socially awkward anime characters who have won the hearts of fans.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinion.

Komi, Mob, and 8 other socially awkward anime characters

10) Giyuu Tomioka (Demon Slayer)

Giyuu is one of the socially awkward Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Giyuu is the Water Hashira of Demon Slayer. Since his first appearance in episode 1, Giyuu has always maintained a stoic demeanor. He possesses exceptional combat skills and effortlessly kills Lower Moon, Rui. With the story unfolding, his backstory is brought into the limelight where viewers relate to and empathize with him.

He is one of the socially awkward anime characters who doesn't communicate with his Hashira colleagues. They often misunderstand Giyuu's true intentions behind his seemingly emotionless words, mistaking his low self-esteem for arrogance.

9) Yor Forger (Spy x Family)

Yor as seen in Spy x Family season 2 (Image via WIT Studio)

Yor hides her identity as the assassin, Thorn Princess, behind her day job at Berlint City Hall. Yor has extraordinary strength and possesses remarkable fighting prowess. As Loid's wife and Anya's mother, she tries her best to fulfill her duties as part of the family.

Working as an assassin since a young age has led to sparse social interactions for Yor. It made her one of the most socially awkward anime characters, who cannot communicate well with her colleagues at Berlint City Hall. Her nervousness while interacting with others only vanishes when she is on duty as Thorn Princess.

8) L Lawliet (Death Note)

L is one of the most socially awkward anime characters (Image via Madhouse)

L, the smartest detective of Death Note, is one of the most socially awkward anime characters. He never disclosed his face and always communicated through the laptop carried by Watari until the case of Kira, when he began interacting with the NPA members.

L exhibits behavior that might be disliked in public, like walking barefoot, crouching on a chair, and loud chewing, to name a few. He often makes condescending remarks to others without knowing whether it might seem rude to them.

7) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Mob as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As the eponymous protagonist, Mob is the strongest esper of Mob Psycho 100. Once he reaches 100% negative emotions, his psychic powers enhance, leading to dire consequences. It has resulted in Mob suppressing his emotions since a young age.

As his nickname suggests, Mob is perceived as a background character by others. He doesn't have friends in the beginning. His guilt regarding the childhood incident has led to a crack in the relationship with his brother, as Ritsu also develops an inferiority complex.

6) Kobeni Higashiyama (Chainsaw Man)

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Kobeni is introduced as a Public Safety Devil Hunter, who keeps her devil contract a secret. While in action, she shows immense fighting prowess while maintaining a cool demeanor. However, she often breaks down while facing a crisis, being forced to work against her will so that she can pay for her brother's education.

As one of the most socially awkward anime characters, Kobeni is seen as a clumsy human, often tripping and showing nervousness while interacting with others. Kobeni is a popular Chainsaw Man character, ranking in the top 10 in the first two popularity polls.

5) Tamaki Amajiki (My Hero Academia)

Tamaki is nervous to face class 1-A (Image via Bones)

Tamaki is one of the Big 3 of U.A. High School. His quirk, Manifest, lets him turn any part of his body into anything he consumes. He is seen delivering impactful dialogues to his enemies and using exceptional battle tactics. When he's not fighting, he turns into a nervous mess, trembling as he's unable to interact with others.

Socially awkward anime characters like Tamaki generally have extroverted friends who support and care for them. Mirio and Nejire are his only friends at the beginning of the series. Tamaki cares immensely for them, which is seen at several instances during battle.

4) Moeka Kiryu (Steins;Gate)

Moeka as seen in Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

A list of socially awkward anime characters would be incomplete without Moeka from Steins;Gate. She is the fifth member of the Future Gadget Laboratory. She works as a magazine editor, dutifully carrying out orders from FB.

Moeka led a traumatic childhood, being physically and emotionally abused by her parents. She became a severely depressed person after failing to form any meaningful bond with others. Moeka always communicates with her phone, even if the person is before her.

3) Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi ni Todoke)

Sawako as seen in Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

Sawako, the main protagonist of Kimi ni Todoke, wants only one thing: to be friends with the people she likes. However, others perceive her appearance as scary; they apologize and run away. It has made her one of the most socially awkward anime characters.

As Sawako's interpersonal skills lack, she is unable to express her true intentions of making friends without causing harm. She is a kind girl, taking her responsibilities as a student seriously as she strives to form meaningful bonds with the people she likes.

2) Tomoko Kuroki (WataMote)

Tomoko as seen in WataMote (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Tomoko wants to be popular in her high school. As an otaku who loves otome games, she thinks she can be popular with her gaming experience. However, she mostly fails in her endeavors or gets criticized for her eccentric personality.

Tomoko is one of the socially awkward anime characters who holds a bleak outlook on life. Most of the time, she imagines scenarios or talks to herself. Her social anxiety also prevents her from interacting with friends outside of school.

1) Shoko Komi (Komi Can't Communicate)

Komi Can't Communicate (Image via OLM)

The eponymous protagonist of Komi Can't Communicate is inarguably one of the most socially awkward anime characters of the recent past. She wants to make 100 friends but lacks the social skills to do so. However, her elegant appearance makes others unreceptive to her severe social anxiety.

Tadano is the first person to realize that Komi can't communicate with others. He becomes her first friend and helps her slowly open up to him. Komi always carries a notebook, where she writes everything she wants to communicate to her eventual friends.

Final Thoughts

Socially awkward anime characters are mostly relatable due to their introverted personality. Sometimes, it can stem from childhood trauma, which keeps them from developing strong bonds with others. At times, it is also seen that they are born with an eccentric personality that makes them awkward. However, socially awkward anime characters are always lovable and relatable.

