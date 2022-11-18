Chainsaw Man manga and anime fans alike celebrate Kobeni's debut in MAPPA's anime adaptation

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 was released this past week, giving fans their first real glimpse at both how Tokyo Special Division 4 works together, as well as some of its individual members. The installment sees the Public Safety Devil Hunter team, led by Aki and Himeno, enter a hotel, where they eventually find themselves trapped on the 8th floor with no escape.

This is where Chainsaw Man Episode 6 begins to show its characters unraveling mentally, especially in the case of Hirokazu Arai and Kobeni Higashiyama. Indeed, the latter's distinctly hilarious brand of psychotic breakdown appears to have struck a chord with both new and old anime fans.

Follow along as this article fully briefly recaps Chainsaw Man Episode 6’s events wrt Kobeni, as well as covers predominant fan reactions to her debut episode.

Chainsaw Man fans can’t get enough of Kobeni

Fan reaction

As Chainsaw Man Episode 6 continued to cement Tokyo Special Division 4’s being stuck on the 8th floor of the hotel, fans saw Kobeni’s sanity slowly sink away. At first, she just made nervous noises without saying anything. However, as the gravity of their situation became clearer, Kobeni's breakdowns took a dark turn.

Himeno had to knock Kobeni out at one point as she tried to drink toilet water. Fans then see her rush towards Denji with a knife while screaming, as a result of the Eternity Devil's contract offer to let everyone leave if Denji is killed and fed to him.

Her breakdown and nervous ticks become even more exaggerated and hilarious as a result. Fans then see her creeping around a corner, stalking Arai and Power, before leaping out and brandishing a knife at them. When Arai tries to console her, she is inconsolable, accusing Power of being the reason they are trapped here.

Arai also denies this, pointing out that Power is the Blood Fiend. But Kobeni hilariously rushes towards Arai while accusing him of being a spy working with the Eternity Devil. She screams out of terror shortly thereafter and essentially spends the rest of the episode begging for someone to kill Denji. She also tries to stab him at one point after the group manages to all reconvene in the same room.

While her manic, mentally ill tirade may have turned off some fans, Kobeni's appearance in Chainsaw Man Episode 6 has made her more endearing to many. Fans can't stop talking about how funny Kobeni was in the episode, with many creating memes based on her appearances.

𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙏𝙊-𝘽𝙊𝙕𝙊 @WaneZash Chainsaw Man, but I've replaced all of Kobeni's lines with Courage The Cowardly Dog. Chainsaw Man, but I've replaced all of Kobeni's lines with Courage The Cowardly Dog. https://t.co/T3JVdG40ot

caulfield @bloodsoakedgem G͏H͏O͏S͏T͏🤍 @Hachikyuuji Ngl y’all Kobeni was cuter in the manga, I now understand why some people find her annoying… giving her a voice was a mistake… #chainsawman Ngl y’all Kobeni was cuter in the manga, I now understand why some people find her annoying… giving her a voice was a mistake… #chainsawman https://t.co/qGKOiW6PlI Seeing people get mad realizing kobeni is actually an annoying nervous mess and not an uwu waifu is hilarious twitter.com/hachikyuuji/st… Seeing people get mad realizing kobeni is actually an annoying nervous mess and not an uwu waifu is hilarious twitter.com/hachikyuuji/st…

These memes are clearly inspired by her and her actions in Chainsaw Man Episode 6. In fact, some fans have gone so far as to call her the most relatable character in the series, stating that they would react similarly if they were in her shoes.

In any case, both anime and manga fans are looking forward to Kobeni’s next moves, as well as the inevitable, 2nd-cour debut of the fan-favorite, Kobeni’s car.

Keep reading SportsKeeda for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news.

Poll : 0 votes