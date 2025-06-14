Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (finale) is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 11 captures the emotional fallout from Yuu and Himari’s unexpected kiss. Distracted by it, Yuu’s work suffers, ultimately costing him the bet to Kureha.

Feeling responsible for his loss, Himari decides to pursue modeling career in Kureha’s agency, hoping that her growth will help fulfill the dream she and Yuu share. The episode ends as the two part ways.

As the story heads into its finale, the upcoming episode is expected to explore how Yuu and Himari adapt to their new paths. With romance on hold, the focus will presumably shift to how they navigate this emotional distance while striving toward their shared goal, setting the stage for a heartfelt conclusion.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (finale) release date, time, and countdown

Himari and Yuu meet one last time before she leaves (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously mentioned, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12, titled "Flowers that Bloom Along the Paths of Dream," will be released on various television networks across Japan on Friday, June 20, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, June 20 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, June 20 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 20 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 20 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, June 20 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, June 20 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, June 20 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, June 20 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Spring 2025 series on various online sites. ABEMA streams simultaneously with the TV release. It will subsequently become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

For most international audiences, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut rom-com anime, allowing viewers across the globe to enjoy Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11

Yuu loses the bet to Kureha (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, titled "Goodbye, Sunflower," delivers a bittersweet penultimate entry. The episode opens with Yuu reeling from Himari’s surprise kiss at the sunflower festival. Confused about her feelings, he confides in his plants until Shinji interrupts, revealing he wasn't colluding with Kureha; she merely used him for intel.

Surprisingly, he admits he didn’t oppose her because he’s in love with her. Shinji then teases Yuu about the kiss, emphasizing that things between him and Himari have clearly moved beyond friendship. He encourages Yuu to focus on the upcoming bet.

Meanwhile, Himari, equally flustered, fears she may have ruined everything. Hibari visits and commends her bravery for acting on her feelings.

Yuu tries to work on his accessory but struggles, distracted by the kiss. Rion drops by and, to his surprise, encourages him to confess to Himari. She reveals her true goal isn’t only to win Yuu’s heart, but to become Himari’s best friend, ideally close enough for Himari to share Yuu with her someday.

Yuu and Himari bid their goodbyes (Image via J.C.Staff)

Later, Yuu tells Himari he’s crafting a sunflower tiara for the bet and hints he’ll share something important if he wins. Due to family clutter, he moves his workspace to Himari’s house. Despite his efforts, unfortunately, the tiara’s sunflowers begin to wilt.

Scrambling for fresh ones, he manages a presentable version, but Kureha sees through it. She calls it cute but flawed, knowing it was a backup due to Sakura’s tip-off. She criticizes Yuu’s lack of dedication and declares his loss.

Crushed, Yuu confronts Sakura, who bluntly says he hasn’t taken his craft seriously and may not be cut out for it. Defeated, he retracts his earlier promise to Himari. In the aftermath, Shinji meets with Himari and suggests she join Kureha’s agency, using her modeling success to help achieve her shared dream with Yuu.

He insists time and distance won’t break real bonds and says that Rion is only borrowing Yuu for now. Himari blames herself for derailing Yuu’s focus. She spends one final day with him before leaving, asking him not to cheat while she’s gone. When doubt overwhelms her, Yuu offers to abandon his dream, but Himari refuses.

Instead, he reassures her, stating that to build a future together, they must walk separate paths for now. They promise to meet again, whether as friends or something more. The episode ends on a tender, bittersweet note as they part ways, their bond and shared dream still quietly alive in the distance.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12? (speculative)

Rion hopes for Himari to share Yuu with her (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the penultimate episode 11 marking a turning point as Yuu and Himari part ways, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 is expected to build on this emotional separation. The finale will likely deepen the drama as both characters commit to setting romance aside, for now, to focus on personal growth and their shared dream.

Viewers can expect the story in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 to follow Himari as she begins a new chapter in Tokyo, pursuing her modeling career, while Yuu stays behind to refine his craft. The upcoming final entry is poised to explore how each copes with the distance and change.

