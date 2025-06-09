To Be Hero X episode 10 review: Li Haoling closes Lucky Cyan’s arc with top-tier direction

To Be Hero X episode 10 delivers an intriguing installment, wrapping up Lucky Cyan’s arc with cinematic and emotional storytelling and top-tier visuals. Aired on June 8, 2025, the episode follows Cyan’s rise and fall and rise again, revealing her ties to the plane crash that also killed Luo’s parents.

Ad

Blamed for bringing misfortune, she fights off fear-mutated victims, including the Dean and Luo. A sound recording of the crash clears her name, showing she survived thanks to others’ blessings.

To Be Hero X episode 10 demonstrates an excellent showcase of top-tier production, standing out with fluid animation, impactful music, and focused direction, making for a compelling and well-executed entry.

To Be Hero X episode 10: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Cyan in To Be Hero X episode 10 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Li Haoling’s direction, To Be Hero X episode 10 delivers a visually and narratively stunning installment that brings Lucky Cyan’s arc to a close while deepening the overarching narrative. The joint efforts of Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream continue the series’ streak of cinematic 2D animation and climactic storytelling.

Ad

Trending

Titled "The Truth Behind Luck," the episode begins with Cyan receiving a new costume and guitar from Micky, the CEO of the DOS agency, to enhance her new hero persona and powers. Micky encourages her to embrace a strong, independent persona while warning her to keep her past hidden.

But Cyan, shaken by news of Luo’s supposed death, visits her former orphanage, only to be turned away by the Dean, who blames her "luck" for the place’s downfall. Unbeknownst to her, Luo overhears this.

Ad

Cyan and the Dean (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

His distrust only grows as it’s revealed that he learned from the Dean that Cyan was the only survivor of the crash that killed his parents, a fact used to suggest that her good luck comes at the expense of others.

Ad

The public exposure of Cyan’s past causes a wave of public backlash. Fear particles manifest throughout the orphanage location and District 70, and many who once benefited from her luck turn on her. Fear particles grow exponentially in the area as the people blame Cyan for their misfortune, transforming into misfortune-possessed zombie-like beings.

As her Trust Value plummets, Cyan wants to set the record straight. Queen arrives and encourages Cyan to reveal the truth using a recording of the plane’s final moments that Liu had once entrusted to the Dean. Cyan sets off to retrieve it.

Ad

Queen and Cyan in To Be Hero X episode 10 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Battling her way through fear-mutated zombified people, Cyan ultimately confronts the Dean, now transformed into a monster, and defeats him. As she finds the USB stick with the audio evidence, Luo confronts her, blaming her for his suffering.

Ad

Amid the fight, Cyan uses the same marble Luo once used to break her luck, hoping it would do the same for him. In a stroke of fate, the plane recording plays, revealing that Cyan’s survival wasn’t due to stealing luck, but rather, the passengers, including Luo’s parents, willingly bestowed their fortune and blessings on her to ensure someone lived on their behalf.

The truth clears the air. Luo breaks down and reconciles with Cyan, and as the recording is made public, opinion about Cyan shifts again. Her Trust Value skyrockets, placing her in the position of the 7th top hero. The orphanage also reopens, and peace returns, at least momentarily.

Ad

Luo, consumed by Fear, in To Be Hero X episode 10 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

In the aftermath, a new concept is introduced–Fear, a force that stands in opposition to Trust. Micky and Liu speculate that other factions will also begin investigating it. Meanwhile, a mysterious closing scene sees Shang Chao’s father and the CEO of Treeman Corp entering the warehouse where Shang operated for Yang Cheng’s E-Soul campaigns.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 10 delivers an engaging continuation of Cyan’s story, skillfully blending emotion, suspense, and action. What begins as a relatively calm episode quickly deepens as Cyan’s ties to the orphanage, the plane crash, and her hidden past come to light. Luo’s growing resentment, tied to his parents’ death, adds emotional complexity and tension.

Cyan gets blessed by everyone on the plane (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Queen’s involvement brings added depth, linking her arc to Cyan’s in a significant way. The subtle nods to the tournament and the mention of X keep the broader story moving, while the introduction of the Fear element, contrasting with the Trust Value, adds an important detail to the plot. The brief scene with Shang Chao’s father at the end raises further questions and builds anticipation.

Ad

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 10 offers a well-paced payoff for Cyan’s character, while expanding the larger narrative with precision. With strong direction and compelling storytelling, it stands out as a pivotal chapter that heightens both character development and overarching intrigue.

To Be Hero X episode 10: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 10 once again showcases the impressive collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio, blending visual splendor and impactful storytelling.

As Cyan’s arc concludes, the episode’s emotional weight and narrative importance deepen, tying her personal journey meaningfully into the broader plot. The 2D animation throughout offers fluid motion, rich artistic detail, and expressive direction that heighten the episode’s cinematic and emotional tones.

Ad

Cyan uses her powers (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Every scene feels deliberately crafted, from the intense action during Cyan’s battles with the zombies, the transformed Dean, and Luo, to the beautifully animated flashback aboard the plane, where passengers pass their blessings to Cyan. Her heartfelt reunion with Luo adds further emotional depth.

Ad

The voice acting remains top-tier, conveying emotional nuance with precision. The musical score, featuring work from talents like Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, elevates each scene, particularly during Cyan’s confrontations and reconciliation, where the audio direction perfectly enhances the drama and impact.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 10 brings a visually striking and narratively engaging installment, further reaffirming the series as a standout of the Spring 2025 season. Cyan’s arc concludes with heartfelt resolution, closing her personal journey into heroism, while her confrontation and reunion with Luo add weight, heart, and complexity.

The introduction of the Fear concept, Queen’s role, and subtle threads involving X and Shang Chao’s father intensifies the intrigue. As the tension builds and the plot expands, episode 10 lays strong groundwork for the dramatic developments still to come.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More