To Be Hero X episode 10: The truth behind Cyan's good luck is revealed as the Lucky Cyan Arc concludes

To Be Hero X episode 10, titled The Truth Behind Luck, was released on Sunday, June 8, 2025. The installment revealed how Cyan had received her powers of Good Fortune and showcased her efforts at exposing the truth. On the other hand, the episode teased the powers born from Fear, which affected not only the Dean but also others.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 10 also revealed Lucky Cyan's abilities, as she demonstrated them against the Dean. Also, the episode provided closure to Cyan and Luo's narrative, giving them a happy ending. Besides that, the episode also teased X's entry into the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 10.

To Be Hero X episode 10: Lucky Cyan's downfall from stardom

Ken and Mickey in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 10 begins with Cyan and DOS agency's CEO, Mickey, discussing the former's new journey as a hero. Mickey is glad that Cyan has already met Queen and others, and says she will become more familiar with them after a few missions together.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Mickey shows Cyan the new costume and equipment the agency has prepared for her, including a few modifications to her guitar. The CEO states the new guitar is exceptional in sound quality and is equipped with the latest technology to accommodate and amplify her abilities.

Mickey then asks Cyan whether she likes her new "Image."According to Ken in To Be Hero X episode 10, the audience prefers more independent and self-sufficient women. Therefore, the DOS agency wants to replace Cyan's passive image as the Sacred Maiden with an "energetic battle angel with love of music."

Ad

Lucky Cyan looks at her new weapon (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She is advertised as someone who brings fortune through her songs. Meanwhile, everything becomes slightly overwhelming for Cyan. As she fidgets, her guitar transforms into a bow. Mickey says the guitar isn't only an instrument for playing music; it's also a custom weapon.

Ad

Cyan appears concerned because she doesn't have any battle experience. Ken assures her that they will set up mock training sessions for her. In fact, they are confident of transforming Cyan into a real hero in no time. That said, Mickey advises her not to bring up her past, as words can influence society.

Following this, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 10 shifts to Lucky Cyan, stopping by the orphanage while returning from her latest concert. She encounters the dean, who wonders whether her conscience has finally led her to confront her past. The dean states that the orphanage has been a victim of misfortune following Cyan's exit.

Ad

Cyan goes to the orphanage (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

People have stopped coming by, and the children don't have enough food to eat. Cyan says she is ready to fix everything. However, the dean doesn't need her pity. At this moment, Cyan asks the dean if she could meet Luo once, as she refuses to believe the common narrative that he is dead. Yet, the dean suggests she forget him, as his existence would only be a burden to her current identity.

Ad

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 10 delves into a flashback and reveals what the dean had said to Luo that changed him so much. Apparently, Luo's parents were among the passengers who lost their lives in the plane crash. The dean told him that Cyan's good fortune came at the price of others.

The revelation shocked Luo, as he believed Cyan stole her parents' fortune to be the only survivor. Meanwhile, Lucky Cyan's background gets exposed, leading to a series of controversies and negative press. Many of her former followers lash out, causing an aura of anxiety and negative emotions to spread in the form of fear particles.

Ad

The dean, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The orphanage becomes the epicenter of misfortune, as cases of food poisoning are reported. The entire District 70 becomes affected by the negative emotions of people, who condemn Lucky Cyan's "Luck." Those emotions also consume the dean, who turns into a grotesque figure—a nemesis for Lucky Cyan. Meanwhile, Lucky Cyan's Trust Value continues plummeting.

Ad

Ken and the DOS agency's CEO, Mickey, are concerned about the whole affair. Cyan feels they should hold a press conference, where she can tell the truth to everyone. Mickey questions the truth, since all the rumours about her past are true. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 10, Queen appears at the office.

Lucky Cyan feels sorry for Queen, who has recently lost in a tournament against X. She is apologetic for not bringing Luck to her side. Queen feels it's fine since Lucky Cyan's songs have uplifted her mood and given her the courage. She also reveals a way to fix Cyan's hero career.

Ad

Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to Queen in To be Hero X episode 10, the center of all the discourse is the plane crash; It has opened a collective wound in people's hearts. That's why it's imperative they explain the source of Lucky Cyan's powers. Apparently, her father collected a pendrive, containing the recording of the onboard flight, and gave it to the dean.

Ad

That recording could reveal the truth about Cyan's source of power. Hearing this, Lucky Cyan wants to return to the orphanage and collect the pendrive. The CEO doesn't stop Cyan, as he believes it's their best chance of turning the tables.

To Be Hero X episode 10: The truth about Cyan's powers and Luo's parents' death

Cyan uses her powers (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After getting Mickey's nod of approval in To Be Hero X episode 10, Lucky Cyan embarks on a mission to expose the truth. She equips her rollerskates and heads to the epicentre of all misery - the Orphanage. However, the entire District 70 is enveloped in misfortune. Yet, Cyan's newfound powers turn those misfortunes into good fortune.

Ad

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 10, Liu Zheng converses with DOS's CEO, Mickey, about the power "Fear" brings. He never thought a short speech during a concert would cause a huge mess. It has also caused Fear to erupt in District 70. Mickey states that Fear has always lurked, and that Cyan has only given it an opportunity to bloom.

Meanwhile, Lucky Cyan finally enters the orphanage and finds its inhabitants possessed by some weird substance. She transforms her guitar into a bow and shoots down those objects to free people from their possession. Eventually, she faces the dean, whose appearance has changed to that of a monstrous being.

Ad

Lucky Cyan takes on the dean (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The dean's invisible grasps are also strengthened due to the Fear Particles. However, Lucky Cyan uses a type of repellent against the dean's powers. Finally, she leaps into the air and strikes down the dean with her guitar. After subduing her opponent, Cyan enters the dean's office and collects the pendrive she was looking for.

Ad

However, on her way out, she confronts Luo, who harbors deep animosity toward her. Luo has forgotten the happy moments he shared with Cyan. Instead, he is consumed by hatred, fear, and "misfortune." He accuses Cyan of robbing his parents' lives. Although Cyan wants a chance to explain, Luo doesn't care to listen.

Cyan sees a computer nearby and plugs in the pendrive. However, Luo demolishes the machine and goes after Cyan with his powers of Misfortune. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 10, Lucky Cyan takes out the marble that Luo once used to help her break the curse of her fortune. She throws it at Luo to do the same.

Ad

Luo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interestingly, the marble strikes the fire extinguisher, which activates water sprinklers on the ceiling. By a stroke of luck, the water turns on the computer and projects the visuals from the pendrive. According to To Be Hero X episode 10, the plane's passengers, including Luo's parents, had blessed the girl with good luck. They hoped for a miracle that the girl would survive for their sake.

Ad

The collective wish endowed Cyan with the power of good fortune. That's how she survived - not by stealing others' luck, but by the powers of collective blessings. Seeing the truth with his own eyes, Luo breaks down in tears. He extends his arm and reconciles with Cyan.

Meanwhile, in To Be Hero X episode 10, the truth about Cyan's source of strength changes people's hearts. She begins to see an influx of followers, who contribute to her Trust Value. As a result, Cyan shoots up to rank 7 in no time. On the other hand, the orphanage, which was previously plagued with misfortune, reopens.

Ad

Cyan gets blessed by everyone on the plane (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At the same time, the recent incident has implicated the existence of a force contradicting Trust. The scene shifts to a conference, where Liu Zheng tells Mickey that he was right to have trusted him. He feels they were destined to run into the Good Luck after all.

Ad

However, Mickey states they shouldn't let their guard down, as they aren't the only ones looking into Fear. To Be Hero X episode 10 ends with Shang Chao's father entering the warehouse that once belonged to his son for his E-Soul business. It appears he has a deep connection to the advent of Fear.

Conclusion

Shang Chao, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 10 concluded the Lucky Cyan Arc on a happy note, bringing Cyan and Luo together. However, the episode ended up raising many questions about the concept of Fear and its implications in the narrative.

Ad

It also appeared that Shang Chao's father was responsible for looking into the concept of Fear. Overall, the arc paved the way for the Queen's Arc, which will commence next week.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More