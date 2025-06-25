Wind Breaker chapter 183: Tensions rise as Natsuki rejects the orphanage's warmth and clashes with Sakura

Wind Breaker chapter 183 was expected to focus on the new girl introduced in the last chapter. Officially released on June 25, 2025, in Japan, the chapter in fact was centered around the expected plot. The chapter highlights the emotional chaos stirred by Natsuki’s arrival at the orphanage. Her harsh rejection of the welcome party shocks everyone, especially Sakura, who sees a softer side of Kotoha in response. Despite everyone's efforts to make her feel at home, Natsuki lashes out, escalating the tension.

In the end, Sakura stands up for her outside the orphanage, suggesting a turning point. It's a good chapter on character relationships, frustration, and early romantic connection sparked by confrontation.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 183.

Wind Breaker chapter 183 shows Natsuki's rejection of kindness at the orphanage

Natsuki makes her debut in Wind Breaker chapter 183 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 183 picks up immediately after the events of the previous chapter, focusing entirely on the tense fallout of Natsuki’s arrival at the orphanage.

The scene opens with the young girl, introduced as Natsuki. She shouts at one of the caretakers during her welcome party. When it was expected that she would feel welcoming toward others, Natsuki demanded to be left alone. This leaves everyone in the orphanage, including Sakura, in confusion.

Sakura looks over at Umemiya, looking for answers. Umemiya speaks calmly, saying Natsuki is new—she just came the night before—and she's been aloof from the beginning. He calls her the Star of the Party, sarcastically, and says she's been short with everyone, no matter how nicely they welcomed her. When they invited her to a breakfast table in the morning, she turned them down suddenly and locked herself in her room, demanding to be left alone.

Umemiya talks about Natsuki's behavior in Wind Breaker chapter 183 (Image via CloverWorks)

Umemiya also happens to provide a critical piece of information: each of the orphanage residents has their own troubled history. As Yuki Shitara believes, Umemiya mentions that it is common for new children to misbehave when they come in, particularly if they have issues from their past.

In a humorous tone, Umemiya says Yuki hasn't seen such a hothead since Kotoha. This surprises Sakura, who never thought someone as even-tempered as Kotoha would be called "feisty." He sits there quietly, clearly taken aback at hearing of Kotoha's previous attitude.

Later in the Wind Breaker chapter 183, Kotoha takes the initiative to approach Natsuki. With a gentle tone, she says she’s been looking forward to meeting her. Natsuki, however, responds with a cold glare and immediately pushes her away—verbally. She asks Kotoha to stop acting like she is her friend and demands to leave her alone. Watching this from a distance, Sakura mutters to himself that Kotoha has every reason to punch her for that kind of attitude.

Kotoha offers Natsumi a piece of cake in Wind Breaker chapter 183 (Image via CloverWorks)

But to his surprise, Kotoha doesn't panic. She gives a sweet smile and invites Natsuki to have a cake she baked herself. Even Umemiya arrives at the same time. He tells Natsuki that there's a full spread of food available to eat. He compliments Kotoha on her cooking skills, labeling her as the master chef.

The other children attempt to welcome Natsuki as well, but Natsuki doesn't seem interested. Umemiya gently explains to her that everyone staying at the orphanage is considered to be family and asks her again to come join them for dinner.

Instead of softening, the fury erupts in Natsuki. She slams the plates of food down on the floor and tells Umemiya to leave her alone, ridiculing the concept of family. She continues repeating that she despises having people near her and just wants to be left alone.

Sakura stops Natsuki from hitting Kotoha in Wind Breaker chapter 183 (Image via CloverWorks)

In spite of this, Kotoha gets down on her knees and starts gathering the scattered food. She explains to Natsuki that she knows being pushed into a new setting can be frustrating and overwhelming. What she says is polite, but Natsuki is not affected. She keeps yelling and remains steadfast.

Things get worse when Natsuki picks up a plate and attempts to hit Kotoha. However, Sakura gets involved and grabs her by the wrist. Sakura informs Natsuki that he doesn't care why she's misbehaving. However, he adds that the meal she destroyed wasn't only for her—that it had been prepared with effort and care for everyone. He acknowledges that he himself was eagerly anticipating eating it and that it wasn't fair for her to spoil it for all the rest.

Instead of listening, Natsuki reacts with anger. She kicks Sakura in the leg and runs out of the orphanage, yelling at Sakura to leave her alone.

Wind Breaker chapter 183 closing event shows Sakura standing by Natsuki's side

Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The final scene of Wind Breaker chapter 183 transfers to the street outside. Natsuki is still full of anger and kicks an empty can. The can hits a boy walking on the sidewalk, and he turns on her, demanding an apology. When he attempts to grab her, things almost get physical—but just as things are about to go down, Sakura returns.

Without faltering, he grabs the boy's hand, standing silently between him and Natsuki. The chapter ends there, with that moment of silent confrontation, leaving readers on a cliffhanger with the possibility that Sakura could be the first person to stand by Natsuki despite her attitude.

