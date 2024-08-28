8 funny anime moments that still make fans laugh out loud

While anime has its ways of grasping the audience's attention, it is often the funny anime moments that draw in the new audience for a series. One may think that this is a phenomenon only observed in the cases of comedy anime, but that necessarily isn't the case.

Anime from different genres tends to use funny anime moments to make their series more likable and lighthearted. These scenes could either be included as part of the story or as short gags, nevertheless, they prevail in most anime, except for seinen mostly. Hence, here we shall take a look at eight funny anime moments that tend to make fans laugh out loud to this day.

8 funny anime moments that fans can't stop laughing at

1) Miu Matsuoka's backflip of death from Ichigo Mashimaro Encore

While deaths in anime can often be quick and tragic, not all deaths are depicted in the same way. That was exactly the case for Miu Matsuoka from Ichigo Mashimaro Encore, who wished to show her backflipping skills and happened to land on her head while trying to demonstrate the same.

While this may sound tragic, the anime depicted the same in a very funny manner, especially with the timing. Right as Miu seemingly landed on her head, the anime shifted the scene to her final rites, making it a funny anime moment.

2) Noriaki Kakyouin's "lero lero" from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

Noriaki Kakyouin as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (Image via David Production)

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime has given fans several funny anime moments, one that has stuck in fans' minds is Noriaki Kakyouin's "lero lero" antic with a cherry.

After Jotarou and Noriaki finished their meal, Noriaki asked Jotarou for the cherry that was left on his plate. Jotarou did not mind Noriaki taking the cherry and gladly shared it with him. But after taking the cherry, Noriaki kept licking at it instead of eating it while making a "lero lero" sound.

3) Gintoki sings Doraemon theme song in Gintama

Gintoki Sakata as seen in Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

Gintama is widely known as comedy gag anime that does not shy away from referencing other anime. Such moments have seen the anime refer to several popular anime, including One Piece, Dragon Ball, Assassination Classroom, etc.

In one such scene, Gintoki Sakata was left very scared after being left alone in the washing closet. Hence, to uplift his mood, he starts singing the Doraemon theme song and does not stop doing so even after he returns to his room.

4) Tadakuni tries on his sister's uniform in Daily Lives of High School Boys

Hidenori, Yoshitake, and Tadakuni as seen in Daily Lives of High School Boys (Image via Sunrise)

Anyone who has watched Daily Lives of High School Boys knows that the anime is filled with funny anime moments in every episode. However, one scene that left fans laughing out loud the most was when Tadakuni's sister found him wearing her uniform while hanging out with Hidenori and Yoshitake.

The build-up to the scene was amazing as all three boys were meant to try and the uniform. However, Hidenori and Yoshitake tricked Tadakuni into wearing the uniform by himself. Moments later, Tadakuni's sister walked into the room, leaving all three boys scared to death.

5) Jousuke Higashikata receives a paper shot in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Jousuke Higashikata as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (Image via David Production)

While the scene itself was quite intense, especially since Jousuke Higashikata was shot in the head unprepared, the anime depicted it in the best way possible, making it one of the best funny anime moments.

Jousuke was inspecting a piece of blank paper when he was encountered with a gun simply while flipping the page back and forth. He was shot right after he shouted "NANI?!" (what). This scene went viral, leading to fans making memes about the expression.

6) Mio Naganohara's doujinshi gets exposed in Nichijou

As any anime fan who has watched Nichijou would know, the anime is one of the most hilarious series centering on women. Hence, the anime has several scenes that can leave the fans laughing out loud. However, one scene that stands out the most is the one where Mio Naganohara's doujinshi on her crush happens to get leaked.

A police officer looking for a criminal was questioning Mio and Yuuko when Mio realized that the criminal's description matched her own. Thus, she feared that the police would inspect her bag filled with her hand-drawn doujinshi pages. Hence, she tried bribing the police officer. Unfortunately, her doujinshi happens to fall out, giving both Yuuko and the police officer a chance to glance at it.

7) Armored Gorilla revealing his real voice in One Punch Man

Armored Gorilla as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

As One Punch Man fans might remember, the anime's first season was filled with funny anime moments. While the anime does have a plot behind it, such scenes were what drew fans towards the anime.

One such funny anime moment took place during Genos's interrogation of Armored Gorilla. The monster pretended to sound like a robot the entire time to sound intimidating, but the moment he realized he was in danger, he started speaking normally and became willing to share any information Saitama and Genos wanted to hear.

8) Ishigami notices Fujiwara's new conditioner in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Chika Fujiwara as seen in Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is one of the most popular romantic comedies to come out in recent years. While the anime has been following its romance plot from the very beginning, the anime majorly focused on comedic stories at the start.

One such scene came from the anime's first season when Ishigami noticed Fujiwara's new conditioner. While one might have considered it to be a compliment, Ishigami's demeanor saw Fujiawara think of his observation as creepy. Ishigami was devastated by the turn of events and left for home.

These were some of the funny anime moments that we picked. If we have missed out on any big ones, do share them in the comments.

