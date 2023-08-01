Dragon Ball Kakumei doujinshi's anime adaptation confirmed

As announced by one of the creators of Dragon Ball Kakumei, the doujinshi is set to receive an anime adaptation. As part of the announcement, the creator Reenko also revealed the character designs of Goku and Beerus, revealing the art style they will be using in the anime.

Dragon Ball Kakumei is a fan-made doujinshi that depicts the events that take place after the Tournament of Power. When Universe 7 won the tournament, Android 17 got the opportunity to make a wish using the dragon balls. Given that the android wished to restore the erased universes, it led to some huge developments.

Dragon Ball Kakumei creator confirms anime adaptation with character designs

Twitter user @ReenkoDBK is one of the creators of Dragon Ball Kakumei doujinshi. On Saturday, July 29, 2023, the creator confirmed that the fan manga's first chapter was finally set to receive an anime adaptation.

With that, Reenko also revealed the animation art of Goku and Beerus, revealing how the character designs are inspired by Shintani's character designs in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

As per the creator, @poissonlabo will be handling the animation on his own. Therefore, it may take quite some time before fans get to see the animation on their screens.

How fans reacted to the announcement

For quite some time, a Dragon Ball web anime has been teased by several leakers on Twitter. Thus, several fans were left confused about whether Dragon Ball Kakumei anime was the web anime that was rumored to be announced soon.

However, upon being questioned about the same, the creator revealed how they never previously said about a web anime being released. This confirmed that the upcoming anime is not the same rumored web anime.

Meanwhile, other fans of the series asked the creator if they had ever been approached by the officials of Dragon Ball, i.e., Shueisha or Toei Animation. Given the series' popularity, fans were confused why wouldn't the officials of the anime want to work on the same.

Some other fans were much more concerned about the character designs of Goku and Beerus. Given that the character designs for the anime did not look familiar to that of the characters in the doujinshi, fans were left confused as to why the creators had made such a decision.

However, as evident from the doujinshi, the character designs are too detailed in them, which would take a huge effort to be animated without a proper animation studio. Hence, it made sense why the creators chose to create character designs similar to Shintani's style, making the art far less complex.

Another major concern fans had about the anime was the language of the anime. Considering that the manga is a French doujinshi, there was a huge chance that it would get dubbed in French. However, many fans wanted it to be dubbed in English, making the series much more accessible to people all around the world.

