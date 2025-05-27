Wind Breaker chapter 180: Wanijima and Sakura meet as Togame bets on him reaching the top of Furin

Following Yugo Wanijima’s debut in the mainline series’ previous issue, Wind Breaker chapter 180 was expected to focus more on the character and tease the role he’d soon play. Officially released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the installment did indeed continue focusing on Wanijima, specifically in his interactions with Haruka Sakura and the other Bofurin members.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 180 also continued other plotlines from the previous issue, such as Jo Togame’s adoration for Sakura and how apparent it is to others. The issue also continued the idea of Bofurin and Shishitoren continuing to mesh together into a true alliance, evidenced by their joining into one large social group.

Wind Breaker chapter 180 establishes Wanijima as an apparent fan of Sakura’s

Wind Breaker chapter 180: New friends

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 180 picked up immediately where the last issue left off. Yugo Wanijima continued introducing himself to Haruka Sakura by saying he had a “good face,” which hilariously set Sakura off and embarrassed him. Jo Togame calmed him down before telling Wanijima to come sit with them. This prompted him to explain that Togame told him a lot about Sakura, saying he’d never seen him talk so much about someone other than Choji Tomiyama.

Ad

He added that with how deep an impression he made on Togame, he assumed Sakura would have some “pretty striking expressions.” Wanijima then asked him to stay good friends with Togame, which once again embarrassed Sakura due to being called Togame’s friend. He then asked Wanijima who he was, but they were interrupted by the arrival of Choji, Hajime Umemiya, and the other Bofurin and Shishitoren members.

Wind Breaker chapter 180 saw Choji, Umemiya, and Wanijima all reunite, as Hayato Suo and Akihiko Nirei commented on never seeing him before. Choji then explained that Wanijima is the “mighty reliable friend” he mentioned at the party the last two groups had. This prompted Wanijima to introduce himself to everyone, saying he recently came back to the team. Nirei, Suo, and the others commented on how mature and calm he seemed.

Ad

Choji Tomiyama and the other Shishitoren members officially introduce Yugo Wanijima and Haruka Sakura in Wind Breaker chapter 180 (Image via CloverWorks)

Some of the Shishitoren members then confirmed that Wanijima was their third strongest member behind Choji and Togame. Umemiya then reunited with Wanijima, saying he hadn’t seen him since their fight as first-years. They each praised the other’s strength before Umemiya said he should’ve come to the party they had. Wanijima explained he wanted to both attend the party and help in the last war.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 180 saw the other Shishitoren members berate him for still saying this given that he was hospitalized at the time. They even said he tried to sneak out of the hospital, to which he said it wasn’t that big of a deal and he didn’t need to go to the hospital. The other Shishitoren members argued this as Wanijima added he also had his own issues at the time. Umemiya commented on him having his own fair share of troubles, but he disputed this.

Ad

Wanijima instead said that Choji and Togame working so hard made that not the case, adding that it’s fulfilling to be with them. He added that Shishitoren has become a great team and a far better one than it was before thanks to both Umemiya and Sakura. Wanijima graciously thanked both of them before sharing a hope they could be friends as well from now on. Umemiya of course accepted, while Sakura got embarrassed and told him to just drop it already.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 180: The top of Furin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 180 saw Suo and Nirei berate him for this behavior likewise, when the Shishitoren members suggested returning to their base, The Cage. Sakura seemingly grew upset at the idea of Togame and the others leaving already, prompting him to explain they’re returning for the fireworks show since their base gives the best view. Sakura agreed to go likewise, with the full group stopping at various stands and stalls along the way.

Ad

After returning to The Cage, the fireworks began, with Sakura awestruck by them. Togame then began smiling and laughing, explaining how it was nice to see the fireworks with a group despite it not changing how they look. Sakura looked over at Suo and his other closest friends before agreeing. Togame then brought up how there were fireworks at the last war, calling them and him amazing.

Sakura's fight with Yamato Endo is brought up again in Wind Breaker chapter 180 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 180 saw Sakura scowl at this since he still needed Togame and the others to save them. Togame disputed this by saying he was just paying Sakura back, but he refused to budge on his mindset. He then commented on how he thought Yamato Endo was a real monster, but was impressed by Sakura having such a vicious fight with him and not losing. He added that while he knew Sakura was improving, he was getting impressively strong.

Ad

He furthered that while watching Sakura fight Endo, he even thought that Sakura would certainly become the top fighter and leader of Furin one day. This left Sakura speechless, which Togame quickly realized as Sakura’s mind replayed Umemiya’s fight with Chika Takiishi. The issue ended with Togame realizing that something was bothering Sakura, saying his name as he remained silently pensive.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Wind Breaker chapter 180 may end on what seems to be a confusing note, mangaka Satoru Nii’s intention is clear. Especially considering recent issues leading into this reunion with Shishitoren, Sakura is clearly questioning what it means to be the top of Furin. Moreover, he’s seemingly questioning what it is he truly wants and hopes to gain by reaching that point.

In turn, fans can expect the subsequent release to see him open up to Togame, one of his oldest friends and someone he’s formed a very deep bond with. As he speaks, Suo, Nirei, and even Umemiya will likely get involved in the conversation. Likewise, fans can expect a major evolution of or breakthrough for Sakura’s character development in the next issue.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More