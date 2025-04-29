Wind Breaker chapter 178: Sakura rethinks his priorities as the Kiryu family's focus ends

Following Haruka Sakura and Mitsuki Kiryu’s successful defeat of the boys threatening Mitsuki’s sister Akari, Wind Breaker chapter 178 was expected to fully conclude this focus. Officially released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the installment did exactly that, seemingly bringing an end to the focus on the Kiryu family.

While Wind Breaker chapter 178 primarily focused on only Mitsuki and Akari of the Kiryu family, it nevertheless did enough to conclude the involvement of all family members. Likewise, with the threat to Akari dealt with in the previous issue, this latest release served as the perfect send off for the Kiryu family (at least for now).

Wind Breaker chapter 178 sees Mitsuki deepen his relationship with Akari and pledge himself to Sakura

Wind Breaker chapter 178: Family matters, resolved

Wind Breaker chapter 178, titled "Brother and Sister," appopriately began with Mitsuki Kiryu visiting his sister Akari following his and Haruka Sakura’s fight in the previous issue. She tended to his wounds, which he objects to but she refuses to relent given how swollen his cheek is. She added that she scared him for having just gotten home with his face swelling up so badly. She added that he’d come home with scrapes and bruises after entering high school, but nothing like this.

Mitsuki thought to himself that it’s because he allowed himself to get hit on purpose, with Akari then referencing a similar time in junior high. Mitsuki said that it was the same reason as this time, with another girl in danger and Kiryu trying to help her. She said she’s proud of him for helping those in need, but not for putting himself in danger. Mitsuki pouted at this before commenting on how the boy she met at work seemed like a “total creep.”

Wind Breaker chapter 178 then saw her reveal she didn’t meet up with him, because he wanted her to go alone and he was persistent about this. Likewise, when she said she’d bring a friend, he stopped responding. She added her assumption of him blocking her, prompting Mitsuki to ask if she had a crush on him. She quickly denied this before clarifying that she just wanted to make friends with all kinds of people.

Akari and Mitsuki Kiryu's relationship is the opening focus of Wind Breaker chapter 178 (Image via Kodansha)

This caused Mitsuki to laugh out loud before saying he was so embarrassed, which Akari smiled at. She then thanked him for always worrying about him, which made him nervous at first for thinking he had been found out. She then grabbed his hands and promised that she’d be fine, instead wanting him to think about what’s best for herself. She encouraged him to proceed how he wants in life and do it for himself, before saying she felt he made the right choice in Furin.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 saw her say that while their father and brothers were still mad and she was shocked at first, he looked so happy every day. She even said he looked more alive than he once did, which made her happy to. Mitsuki smiled while saying he has a lot of fun, calling everyone great and amazing people who do equally cool stuff. As he said this, both the members of his grade and the general Bofurin team leaders appeared.

Mitsuki then thought to himself that he chose Furin partially because protecting the town was an interesting responsibility. However, he clarified that the biggest reason was that he wanted to relieve some of the burden his sister had to carry for how badly she was hurt. He added that even after she stopped fighting their father, he still pestered her. Likewise, he decided to attend Furin and rebel in order to direct that anger and annoyance at himself instead of her.

Wind Breaker chapter 178: To the top

Expand Tweet

Mitsuki clarified that while his motives weren’t pure, he can proudly say he made the right decision. He then told Akari he’d always be on her side and rooting for her, prompting her to say their mother also knew and supported her decision. Wind Breaker chapter 178 then shifted focus to Hayato Suo, Akihiko Nirei, and Taiga Tsugeura at Sakura’s apartment smiling at him. This unsurprisingly embarrassed Sakura, who accused them of making fun of him.

Nirei and the others teased Sakura for being so secretive about the Kiryu siblings’ situation and trying to fix it without telling them. They also laughed at how he went out and bought the plushy cushion for Mitsuki, in awe that he actually did so. Nirei then handed Kiryu some gifts from the rest of them, which he was clearly grateful for. Kiryu then suggested leaving his “for Kiryu-only set” at his apartment, unsurprisingly setting him off.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 then saw Nirei say Sakura had grown into a fine Grade Captain, and would reach the top of Furin in no time. He was seemingly confused by this, which in turn confused the others. Nirei then reminded Sakura of his initial goals and reason for coming to Furin, which he confirmed were the case. However, he hesitated while thinking about Hajime Umemiya’s fight with Chika Takiishi.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 sees Sakura further deepen his understanding of Hajime Umemiya's words and lessons (Image via CloverWorks)

Mitsuki then said he’s sure Sakura has done a lot of thinking and that if he tells them he really does want to be the top of Furin, he’ll carry Sakura all the way up. This clearly touched Sakura’s heart, while Tsugeura and Suo agreed with the sentiment. Nirei then clarified that he was the first to say he’d carry Sakura to the top, clearly bothered by the competition.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 then saw Sakura remember Umemiya’s words about not taking leadership, but rather being granted that status and privilege. Sakura looked out at his laughing friends and tried to say something, but Tsugeura interrupted him by saying they needed to go train. The issue ended with Mitsuki and Suo rejecting his offer for it being too hot out as Sakura remained silent.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chapter 178 is one of the most significant installments for Sakura’s character development in recent memory. It shows that he’s finally beginning to internalize and understand Umemiya’s lessons about leadership, friends, and what it means to have the responsibility of both. This is expertly paired with the resolution of Mitsuki’s backstory and origins, providing a fantastic sense of closure and setting up focus on a new plotline.

