Wind Breaker chapter 177: Sakura's origins further teased as Kiryu's past with Akari is revealed

Wind Breaker chapter 177 was released on April 22, 2025. The installment saw Sakura and Kiryu finishing their battle against a new gang. After everyone from the new gang was utterly defeated, Kiryu threatened one of them to ensure that none dared to approach Akari in the future. Wind Breaker chapter 177 then focused on Kiryu's origins when he saw Akari as a living model.

In his childhood, Kiryu always admired Akari for how she stood before his father without any fear. Soon, Kiryu's admiration changed, and he wanted to protect Akari from the world, for which he went through relentless training. At the end, Kiryu mounted Sakura's back, claiming he was too tired to walk, as both left the new gang's hideout.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 177: Sakura and Kiryu end the tale of the new gang as the protagonist unveils his admiration for Akari

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177, titled Vision of Strength, commenced from where it left off in the previous installment as Sakura and Kiryu stood before the members of the new gangs, who were all lying on the ground. As Kiryu stated that he no longer wanted the new gang as his friends, one of the gang members stood up and charged blindly at the main protagonist.

Fortunately, Sakura was aware of his march and kicked him in the face. After confirming that everyone from the gang was defeated, Wind Breaker chapter 177 saw Kiryu walking towards one of the gang members (the glasses one) and picking him up.

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

With an emotionless face, Kiryu threatened the member that now that the latter had meddled with the former's family, Kiryu wouldn't leave the glasses boy and continue tailing him. Frightened, the glasses boy fell down. After Kiryu returned to Sakura, the protagonist claimed to admire Akari's proactiveness.

Not only did she rebel against her narrow-minded father, but she also started doing her part-time job to stay away from her toxic household. This made Kiryu think about his past with Akari and showed that she took care of the male protagonist when he wasn't mature enough to understand the environment of his household.

A young Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 then shifted to a flashback where a young Kiryu was getting mended by Akari. Kiryu claimed that Akari was kind and gentle with everyone. However, she opted for a new demeanor against her father because she had dreams to pursue. To Kiryu, she was the perfect role model, and he wanted to grow up to be someone like his sister.

However, Kiryu soon realized that his desire to become strong stemmed from his wish to protect Akari. So, he endured the hard training of the Kiryu Family without uttering a word, hoping to become someone who could protect his sister from the cruel world. Wind Breaker chapter 177 then returned to the present, where Sakura claimed he could never be like Akari.

Kiryu and Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The installment showcased a single panel of a young Sakura, hinting that the protagonist might have had a similar father to Akari. Sakura and Kiryu then exited the new gang's hideout. On their way, Kiryu complained that he was too tired to walk and asked Sakura to carry him.

Even though Sakura was against getting touchy with Kiryu, he complied and picked Kiryu up on his back. Wind Breaker chapter 177 ended with Kiryu rethinking Sakura's comments towards Akari, claiming to return the same praise to the protagonist in the future.

