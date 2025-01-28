Wind Breaker chapter 169: Sakura and the Furin Boys take a day off following battle with Noroshi

Wind Breaker chapter 169 was released on January 28, 2025. The manga just returned from a one-week break and offered the fans a much-needed beach episode where the Furin boys relaxed after the hellish battle with Takiishi's Noroshi. While everyone dived into the ocean and enjoyed their time, Suo and Kiryu remained on the sidelines, offering everyone chilled drinks.

The chapter also focused on Sugishita, who was trying his best to change his personality (something he pledged to do in the previous installment). He also raced with Sakura and enjoyed his time as everyone from Furin eased up on the beach. On the other hand, Sakura got sentimental over how much he had changed since arriving at Furin.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 169.

Wind Breaker chapter 169: The Furin boys enjoy their time at the beach

Sakura and Nirei as seen in the anime (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 169, titled Summer Break, commenced with the boys from Furin High School arriving at a nearby beach. Since their hardcore battle with Noroshi, everyone was involved in celebrating their win. So, as they didn't have time to relax, they took a day off and enjoyed their time at the beach. As expected, everyone was excited.

Trending

However, Nirei in particular was over the moon and asked Sakura how he was feeling. Sakura, as expected, got flustered and claimed that this was not his first time visiting the beach. Wind Breaker chapter 169 also focused on the other boys, including Sugishita, who surprisingly showed up (as Umemiya was not coming to the beach, no one expected Sugishita to be present).

Sugishita trying to thank Suo and Kiryu (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

While everyone was getting ready to dive into the water, Suo and Kiryu secluded themselves as they hadn't brought their swimwear. Instead, they started chilling everyone's drinks in a cooler. They also handed out snacks to keep everyone happy. When Sugishita went near them, Suo and Kiryu handed him a chilled drink with a pouch of snacks.

After receiving these from them, Sugishita tried thanking them but could only say '..an. you.' As he pledged to change himself in the previous chapter, Sugishita was taking baby steps toward his goal. However, Suo teased the topic of Sugishita's conversation with Nirei.

Sugishita panicked after this (as he thought told his words to someone else), but Suo changed the topic and told him that he also wanted to talk to Sugishita for a long time. Everyone started enjoying themselves in their own worlds, including enjoying shaved ice (and getting a brain freeze), playing games in the water, and more.

Furin boys enjoying their time at the beach (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 169 then saw Sugishita challenging Sakura. As expected, both of them called each other out before starting the race. Everyone followed suit in Wind Breaker chapter 169 and started racing each other on the beach. Wind Breaker chapter 169 ended with Sakura in a sentimental mood thinking how much things had changed since he joined Furin High School.

He joined the school as a lone fighter who did not need any allies. However, over time, he developed strong friendships and learned new things from his colleagues about how to become a good leader.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback