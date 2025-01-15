Wind Breaker chapter 169: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 169 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous chapters, chapter 169 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.
The manga just returned from a one-week hiatus and is again going on one. This might be related to the Wind Breaker Stage Play. The author shared personal illustrations of the play on his X account, meaning he might have visited the Stage Play in the past few days. So, he might be taking a break for a proper rest.
Wind Breaker chapter 169 release date and time
Wind Breaker chapter 169 is set to be released on January 29, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:
Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 169?
Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 169 in English. The service is only available in the United States, so fans may access it via its mobile application and website.
The official K manga website also offers the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters are not caught up with the current chapters.
Wind Breaker chapter 168 recap
Wind Breaker chapter 168, titled To Show Color, commenced with a focus on Ummeiya, who was harvesting his newly grown crops. Sugishita then arrived and said that he was leaving. This shocked the Furin Leader, but Sugishita revealed that he was not leaving school but leaving the way he had acted to this day.
The chapter then shifted back to the conversation between Sugishita and Nirei. In it, the former learned about his jealousy of Sakura, as the protagonist proved more useful than him in the Noroshi War. So, he strived to become a better person in the future.
This was followed by Nirei asking Sugishita why he was loyal to Umemiya and Furin. Sugishita answered that they helped him during his hardest times, so it was a given that he would go out of his way to help Furin and its leader. Nirei complied with his thoughts but mentioned that Umemiya was about to graduate. So, Sugishita thought of changing himself before his idol graduated.
Shifting back to the start of the episode, Sugishita left Umemiya after revealing his future goals. Umemiya then turned towards the Four Heavenly Kings, who were listening to the entire conversation. All of them were glad that Sugishita was about to discover new things about himself.
What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 169? (Speculative)
Wind Breaker chapter 169's title is yet to be revealed. As seen at the end of the previous chapter, someone screamed. This person might be Sakura, as he encountered Sugishita while the latter was leaving the rooftop.
So, Wind Breaker chapter 169 might see the first face-to-face interaction between Sugishita and Sakura after the former sorted his feelings for the latter. Will Sugishita resort to his usual behavior against the protagonist, or will his 'change' start immediately?
