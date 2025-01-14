Wind Breaker chapter 168: Sugishita pledges to change himself

Wind Breaker chapter 168 was expected to reveal Sugishita's true feelings regarding the ongoing fiasco. As expected, the chapter did reveal his feelings but they weren't something fans expected. The episode began with a focus on Umemiya and Sugishita as the latter revealed what he was feeling, which had the Furin leader taking a sigh of relief.

Afterward, the chapter returned to the conversation between Sugishita and Nirei. The former claimed that he was jealous of Sakura because the protagonist was more useful to Furin High as compared to Sugishita. The chapter then returned to the start where Sugishita revealed that he would quit doing his current acts and would try his best to become the next best fighter from Furin High.

Wind Breaker chapter 168: Umemiya and the Four Heavenly Kings glad about Sugishita's starting a journey in life

Sugishita as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 168, titled To Show Color, commenced with a focus on Umemiya overjoyed over the latest harvest of his crop. Soon, he was visited by Sugishita. The Furin leader thanked Sugishita for helping with the crops. As he was signing his praises, Sugishita claimed that he was leaving. This took Umemiya by shock as he thought Sugishita was leaving school.

However, Sugishita immediately cleared the misunderstanding and stated that this was not the meaning behind his words. Sugishita then stated that he was quitting to be the same person as before. Umemiya was relieved after hearing these words but advised Sugshita not to rush anything. Wind Breaker chapter 168 then returned to the conversation between Nirei and Sugishita.

Nirei had asked Sugishita about what he wanted to do. Sugishita, after a lot of thinking, claimed that he just wanted to be helpful to Furin and its leader. However, Sakura proved his worth during the recent clash (with Noroshi) and understood the feelings of jealousy.

Nirei and Sugishita as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Funnily enough, Nirei was proud that he made Sugishita experience something new. Wind Breaker chapter 168 then saw Nirei putting his words before him but in a very blunt manner. According to Nirei, Sugishita wanted to prove himself more useful than Sakura. Upon hearing this, Sugishita nodded his head in approval. Nirei then asked Sugishita about his loyalty towards Furin and Umemiya.

For the first time, Sugishita had a straight answer to this. According to him, Umemiya saved him from a life where Sugishita had to go against gangs alone. Moreover, after joining Furin, everyone welcomed him with open arms. So, he wanted to protect everyone who saved him from becoming a 'bad' person. After hearing this, Nirei started jumping with joy.

Sugishita as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 168 then saw Nirei claiming that he joined Furin for the same reason. Moreover, Nirei also claimed that everyone from their class (first-year students) shared the same feelings as they considered Furin their home. Their conversation ended with Nirei claiming they would protect Furin even in the absence of their leaders.

This shocked Sugishita, as he wasn't expecting Umemiya and the rest to leave. However, Nirei revealed their graduation was close (as Umemiya was a third-year student). This had Sugishita thinking that he needed to change or he might never beat Sakura. Wind Breaker chapter 168 then returned to where it started as Sugishita pledged to change before Umemiya.

Sugishita as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Umemiya expressed his delight over Sugishita's decision and was excited to see what he could do. As Sugishita left, Wind Breaker chapter 168 saw Umemiya go into the backside of the entrance to the rooftop where the Four Heavenly Kings were listening to everything. Everyone was glad that Sugishita was changing his life.

Moreover, as Sakura was the reason behind this change, they were glad that Sakura joined them. In the last panel of Wind Breaker chapter 168, Umemiya looked into the sky and asked Hiiragi about how good such days felt.

