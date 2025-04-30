Wind Breaker chapter 179: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 179 is slated for official release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) according to Kodansha’s official K MANGA website. Following the conclusion of the Kiryu family’s backstory in the previous installment, fans are expecting the manga to start its next major arc when returning from break for Golden Week.

However, fans will be left guessing what Wind Breaker chapter 179 has in store for them due to the lack of a regular spoiler process for the series as of this article’s writing. While the series’ digital publication on Kodansha’s K MANGA platform provides reliable release info, it also all but eliminates the possibility of regular spoilers.

Fans thankfully do at least have official release information for Wind Breaker chapter 179, which this article will break down in addition to speculating what to expect and more.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 release date and time

Haruka Sakura and co's next conflict will likely start to be introduced in Wind Breaker chapter 179 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 179 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Some overseas readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 179

Hajime Umemiya will likely play a large role in setting up the manga's next story arc in Wind Breaker chapter 179 (Image via CloverWorks)

As of this article’s writing, the only official way for international fans to read individual chapters of mangaka Satoru Nii’s Wind Breaker series is through Kodansha’s K MANGA app. However, each new chapter is gated behind the platform’s “points” system, effectively forcing users to partake in microtransactions. While each chapter will eventually be released as part of a corresponding compilation volume, fans could be left waiting for these for quite some time.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 recap

Wind Breaker chapter 178 began with Mitsuki Kiryu returning home to see his sister, Akari. As she bandaged him up, they discussed previous times he came home injured. Mitsuki said that, like then, he got these injuries by protecting and helping a girl who was in danger, referencing Akari, as fans know. However, she obviously didn’t know this, and likewise admonished him for getting himself hurt while also praising him for helping those in need.

Mitsuki then asked about the “four–eyes” she was friends with, who Mitsuki and Haruka Sakura discovered planned on using her. She revealed that they were no longer speaking, which was a relief to him. She then thanked him for worrying about her, which he initially thought was her revealing that she found out what he and Sakura did. She then praised him for choosing Furin, citing how happy and lively he’s been since starting school there.

Mitsuki immediately thought of his friends, but also thought about how he chose Furin to spare his sister some of their father’s anger. Focus then shifted to Mitsuki and the others at Haruka Sakura’s house, where they discussed recent events. They then told Sakura he’d reach the top of Furin in no time, but his reaction suggested this wasn’t as important to him anymore. The issue ended with Sakura better understanding Umemiya’s words on friends and leadership.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 179 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the focus on Mitsuki Kiryu’s backstory and origins over with, Wind Breaker chapter 179 will likely begin setting up Haruka Sakura and co’s next conflict. While this would be a good time for a training arc, one having transpired so recently would suggest that it’s time to move on to the next major story arc.

Likewise, chapter 179 should focus on Sakura to start, likely seeing him, Hayato Suo, and Akihiko Nirei called into a meeting with the other Bofurin leaders. The issue should end with a stern Hajime Umemiya revealing a new threat to the town, or at least revealing a new conflict in some way, shape, or form.

