Wind Breaker chapter 179: Sakura and co's reunion with Shishitoren marks Yugo Wanijima's mainline debut

Following the conclusive nature of the previous installment, Wind Breaker chapter 179 was expected to at least start laying the groundwork for the next story arc. Officially released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the installment did indeed do so, signaling a Shishitoren-centric story arc via Yugo Wanijima’s first appearance in the mainline manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 was expected to head in this direction given the previous episode wrapping up focus on Mitsuki Kiryu and establishing a change in Sakura’s mentality. In turn, this slight but impactful change in the protagonist’s ideals and goals may shape the upcoming story arc, especially as old friends return.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 seemingly begins a new Shishitoren-centric story arc

Wind Breaker chapter 179, titled “The Summer Festival,” began with Choji Tomiyama announcing the arrival to Hiragahara Town’s summer festival. In tow behind him were Haruka Sakura, Akihiko Nirei, Hayato Suo, Mitsuki Kiryu, and Taiga Tsugeura. Sakura asked Choji where Jo Togame was, which revealed he was busy. The others mused on Choji’s energy and their returning to Shishitoren’s turf, in awe at how it truly was all restaurants and pubs.

Sakura was shown to be in awe at the sights, sounds, and smells as a flashback to a few days prior began. Sakura got a call from Togame as he got out of the shower, who explained he called since he’s bad at writing long texts. He then explained that a town on Shishitoren’s turf was hosting a summer festival soon, inviting him and his friends to come. Togame explained the food and festivities that would be there, which convinced Sakura to go.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 saw them set a meeting time and place, which Togame obviously didn’t end up making. As the flashback ended, this was revealed to be due to him being asked to help out with one of the stands. He urged the others to go look around, promising to catch up later. Sakura and co were then approached by Hajime Umemiya, Tasuku Tsubakino, and Kyotaro Sugishita, all of whom were festively dressed in either yukata or jinbei.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 sees most of the Shishitoren members from the series' early story arc return (Image via CloverWorks)

After the two groups said hello, it was revealed many other Furin boys would be attending also, such as Toma Hiragi, and Masaki Anzai and the rest of Sakura’s class. Tsubakino explained that many Furin and Shishitoren members exchanged numbers at the “thank you party,” and grew very close likewise. Choji then approached Umemiya, whisking him away to play some games immediately after.

This prompted Sakura and his friends to do the same, with everyone clearly enjoying themselves, Sakura included. Wind Breaker chapter 179 then saw them return to Togame’s stand, where he was being relieved of duty. The person running the stand offered them free food in return, urging them to go have fun since he didn’t need more help. However, Nirei and co decided to split off from Sakura and Togame, saying they had “a lot to talk about” alone.

As Sakura’s friends departed, Togame commented on how considerate they were. He then suggested they go eat in a nearby park, with Togame asking Sakura if he had fun. He then explained that when his grandpa took him in, his connections allowed him to help out the festival’s stands, which he still does to this day. He also explained that this is how he got involved with Shishitoren, as the members he beat up were interfering with the festival.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 saw him say that while he always felt festivals were a place people could connect, he never expected Shishitoren and Furin to bond like this. Togame said it was all thanks to Sakura, prompting him to get embarrassed and begin stuffing his face. Sakura was shocked to see Togame eat so quickly, prompting him to say that while he lost their last fight, he’d beat the protagonist in an eating competition without fail.

Sakura tried disputing the result of their fight due to Togame allowing himself to be beaten, but he refused to allow this. The former then tried asserting his dominance in an eating competition too, when they were interrupted by the arrival of Yugo Wanijima. The issue ended with Togame taking an interest in Sakura, with his words making it clear he already knew of the young Furin superstar.

Final thoughts

Haruka Sakura seemingly meets his next enemy in Wind Breaker chapter 179's final pages (Image via CloverWorks)

With the reintroduction of Shishitoren and the mainline debut of Yugo Wanijima, Wind Breaker chapter 179 is clearly setting up a new Shishitoren-centric story arc. More likely than not, Wanijima will prove to be an antagonist in it, or at least someone who is clearly Sakura’s enemy, if not the arc’s. Fans can likewise expect to learn more on Wanijima in the next release, which should continue his first meeting with Sakura.

