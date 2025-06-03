Wind Breaker chapter 181: Sakura finds his own path as Togame’s words shift his resolve

After Togame's comment in the previous chapter, Wind Breaker chapter 181 was expected to follow up more on the conversation between Sakura and Togame. Officially released on June 3, 2025, the chapter indeed maintains its focus on their dialogue.

In chapter 181, Sakura Haruka is reminded by Jo Togame of his potential to lead Furin, though he is overwhelmed by the thought of living up to Hajime Umemiya's stature. Togame comforts him and uses the example of plum and cherry blossoms to explain to Sakura that he doesn't have to be Umemiya but can be his own. This discussion provides Sakura with clarity that while some positions are bound to duties that are obligations, many leaders do the work required of them, but their ability to lead is something entirely different.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 181.

Wind Breaker chapter 181 explores Sakura’s doubts and Togame’s metaphorical reassurance

Wind Breaker chapter 181 starts where the last one left off, with the serene but meaningful dialogue between Jo Togame and Sakura Haruka. Togame speaks freely that, with his recent improvements, Sakura can finally become Furin's leader. But instead of being flattered, Sakura is clearly taken aback by the remark. He thinks inwardly about how much he still seems to be from becoming Hajime Umemiya—the Furin leader at present.

He considers Umemiya someone way beyond great, a guy who already occupies the top Sakura aspires to achieve one day. The distance between them appears daunting. In his own terms, if Umemiya is worthy of being at the top, then Sakura considers that he's nothing compared to that.

Jo Togame changes Sakura's direction in Wind Breaker chapter 181 (Image via CloverWorks)

Togame soon realizes that his statement might have unintentionally hit a sensitive spot. He tries to ease the tension, acknowledging that while Sakura has made strong bonds with the Furin boys, it's sometimes difficult to speak freely with people you’re close to. That’s why he offers himself as someone Sakura can talk to—since he is not a Furin member, an outsider, and a friend. Meanwhile, Togame also confesses that perhaps the problem is not something that can be told even to an outsider.

Sakura then opens up about it. He confides that he first went to Furin to conquer its boss and rule over the school. But now, after spending some time with them, he now understands that just making it to the top is not sufficient. In order to lead, one should have a purpose—a reason to fight and to win.

Sakura and Togame in Wind Breaker chapter 181 (Image via Kodansha)

He thinks that those who are always victorious, no matter who the opponent is, are the ones who should be in power. This thought makes him feel appreciated and lost. He doesn't know how he should be like Umemiya. Strength alone does not seem to be the solution anymore.

Even when Sakura does get something he wants to do, he is positive he can never be like Umemiya. That is when Togame suddenly bursts out laughing at him. Togame hurries up to apologize, assuring him that he is not teasing him. He continues that Umemiya is someone who is really strong, and being an outsider, he confirms it.

So people close to Umemiya have got to feel his presence even stronger. But, according to Togame, most people don't worry about being like Umemiya. They don't think about copying him, but Sakura does. That's what sets him apart.

Sakura and Togame as seen in Wind Breaker chapter 181 (Image via Kodansha)

When Sakura questions Togame as to what he is talking about when he says "that's just so you," Togame answers in a metaphor. He equates Umemiya and Sakura with two vastly different types of flowers: the cherry blossom and the plum blossom. The plum (Ume) flowers early, amidst the bitter cold of winter, and paves the path for spring.

Cherry blossoms (Sakura), on the other hand, flower in the middle of spring, along with other blossoms. They are the sign of warmth and the complete bloom of life. A cherry blossom cannot open in the snow, and a plum blossom wilts if the air becomes too warm. That is, a Sakura can never be a Ume—and there is no need for it. It doesn't have to change. Every flower is gorgeous on its own.

Togame insists that Sakura has his own strengths, which are personal to him. He doesn't have to imitate Umemiya or tread along the same path. Rather, he should concentrate on what he wants to be in the present. He doesn't require all the answers regarding what lies beyond making it to the top. He only needs to do the next thing. Togame inquires whether Sakura has a dream or a wish—something personal that can lead him. That dream might just be the determining factor in discovering his path.

Umemiya was mentioned in Wind Breaker chapter 181 (Image via Kodansha)

He also reminds Sakura that ascending to the top will not be simple. But, he says, he is certain about one thing—Sakura will never manipulate his will. That was the very same line Sakura said when he was speaking with Togame in their one-on-one battle in the Shishitoren arc. To hear it now coming from Togame renews Sakura's spirit. Smiling, he accepts Togame's words and affirms that he is correct.

Togame then reminds him that he is only a first-year and may be jumping the gun. The scene later cuts to Nirei, who observes the two from afar along with the other first-years. Seeing Sakura laughing and smiling with Togame is a relief. Even Kiryu mentions that Sakura is lighter now, as if finally having shaken off the issues that were stressing him.

In the final moments of the chapter, Sakura silently vows to himself something significant: Umemiya has nothing to do with his destiny. He is not Umemiya, and he doesn't have to become like him. He simply has to do what he desires in life. And for the first time in a while, he looks like he's going to move ahead on his own terms.

Final thoughts

Sakura mentioned in Wind Breaker chapter 181 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 181 concludes with a quiet yet powerful shift in Sakura’s mindset. Following the inner turmoil caused by self-doubt and comparison, Sakura is finally open to the fact that he does not need to be another Umemiya in order to lead. With Togame providing good emotional support and a helpful symbolic reference, he sees that there is value in being himself.

