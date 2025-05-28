Wind Breaker chapter 181: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 181 is slated for official release on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) according to Kodansha’s official K MANGA website. With Haruka Sakura seemingly on the brink of a major emotional breakthrough, fans are anticipating this to lead into his highly anticipated and long-awaited backstory.

However, fans will be left guessing what Wind Breaker chapter 181 has in store for them due to the lack of a regular spoiler process for the series as of this article’s writing. While the series’ digital publication on Kodansha’s K MANGA platform provides reliable release info, it also potentially eliminates the possibility of regular spoilers.

Fans do, however, have official release information for Wind Breaker chapter 181, which this article will break down, in addition to speculating what to expect and more.

Wind Breaker chapter 181 release date and time

Wind Breaker chapter 181 should see Togame recognize Sakura's emotional turmoil (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 181 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 4, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 181 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 181

Wind Breaker chapter 181 will likely return to the scene of Togame and Sakura's fight to discuss the latter's future (Image via CloverWorks)

As of this article’s writing, the only official way for international fans to read individual chapters of mangaka Satoru Nii’s Wind Breaker series is through Kodansha’s K MANGA app.

However, each new chapter is gated behind the platform’s “points” system, effectively forcing users to partake in microtransactions. While each chapter will eventually be released as part of a corresponding compilation volume, fans could be left waiting for these for quite some time.

Wind Breaker chapter 180 recap

Wind Breaker chapter 180 began with Yugo Wanijima continuing to introduce himself to Haruka Sakura. He commented on how much Jo Togame spoke to him about Sakura, asking him to stay good friends with Togame if he could.

This embarrassed Sakura, who asked who Wanijima was since he hadn’t formally introduced himself. However, they were interrupted by the arrival of Choji Tomiyama, Hajime Umemiya, and others, some of whom recognized Wanijima.

Tomiyama likewise took the chance to introduce Wanijima to everyone else as the reliable friend he spoke about. He then introduced himself to Sakura directly, confirming he had recently returned to Shishitoren officially.

The other Shishitoren members then called him their third strongest, behind Togame and Choji. Umemiya and Wanijima also caught up, before the latter thanked the former and Sakura for being instrumental in making Shishitoren what it was today.

Wanijima said he hoped they could all be friends from now on, before someone suggested they go to The Cage, Shishitoren’s base, for the fireworks. After arriving, Togame and Sakura spoke about the clash with Noroshi, Yamato Endo, and Chika Takiishi.

He told Sakura that while watching him fight Endo, he truly thought Sakura could become the top of Furin one day. However, the issue ended with Sakura seemingly getting upset by Togame saying this.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 181 (speculative)

Wind Breaker chapter 181 should begin immediately where the last issue ended, with Jo Togame realizing that he seemingly upset Haruka Sakura. The latter should explain that it isn’t Jo’s fault, beginning to address his recent apparent reflection on his goal of reaching the top of Furin.

Hayato Suo, Akihiko Nirei, and Hajime Umemiya will likely join the pair at this point, with all five heading into The Cage to further discuss the issue. The chapter should end with at least a clear indication that Sakura’s backstory will soon be explored, if that exploration doesn’t begin here.

