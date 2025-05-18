Does the original E-Soul die in To Be Hero X episode 7? Ending explored

One of the major highlights of To Be Hero X episode 7 was the duel between the new and the original E-Soul. In the battle, the veteran hero initially relied on his defensive abilities against Yang Cheng. However, due to public demand, he was forced to demonstrate his Lightning Slash, which increased his attack power but at the cost of defense.

The visually appealing fight saw Yang Cheng charge at the original E-Soul, who responded with his Lightning Slash. As their attacks collided, a large explosion encapsulated the battleground. What followed afterward was something shocking. The commission revealed that both E-Souls' Trust Values had merged and confirmed that one of them had died.

Although the commission didn't directly reveal the victim's identity, an aftermath scene in the episode showed a silhouette of an E-Soul, who resembled Yang Cheng. The figure wore the same costume as Yang. Moreover, the new E-Soul, as seen in the episode's final scene, had a similar stature to Yang Cheng. This has led many fans to wonder whether the original E-Soul truly died in To Be Hero X episode 7.

Given how the events have been portrayed in the episode, it's more than likely that the original E-Soul is dead. Uncle Rock orchestrated the events in a way to prepare Yang Cheng to replace the old hero. Also, To Be Hero X episode 7 has a few subtle details that all but confirm that the victim was the old E-Soul and not Yang Cheng.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 7.

Exploring the original E-Soul's fate in the To Be Hero X episode 7 ending

Yang Cheng vs. the original E-Soul in To Be Hero X episode 7 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 7 marked the conclusion of another arc. Like the previous Nice Arc, the E-Soul arc ended on a cryptic note, inviting healthy discussion concerning the series and its characters. From the outset, the arc constructed Yang Cheng as a tragic hero, slowly spiraling into a zone of no return. Although he was once saved by E-Soul, certain events eventually changed Yang Cheng's perception of his favorite hero.

To Be Hero X episode 7 ultimately revealed that it was all orchestrated by the person he trusted the most: Uncle Rock. He turned out to be an integral figure in the Hero Society, manipulating Yang Cheng's life to turn him into the next E-Soul. Although it's not yet confirmed how long he had been chalking his strategy, he definitely changed the boy's life.

Uncle Rock, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

From the beginning, he staged Little Pomelo's kidnapping and ensured that Yang Cheng would save him. That resulted perfectly for Uncle Rock, as Yang became the E-Soul figure in the public eye. Later, when the boy received fame, Uncle Rock had to think of a way to completely "replace" the original E-Soul. For that, he had no other way but to plunge the boy's life into despair and frame E-Soul as a villain.

He orchestrated another event and had his own grandson, Shang Chao, killed in front of Yang Cheng. Later, he framed certain facts in a way that convinced Yang Cheng that the original E-Soul was the mastermind. That's why To Be Hero X episode 7 saw the boy challenge the original E-Soul to a duel on the 34th E-Soul anniversary.

The old E-Soul checks the social media and his supporters' viewpoints in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

E-Soul was pressured into accepting the challenge, or else he would have ceased to be a hero. Coming to the duel in To Be Hero X episode 7, Yang Cheng fought fiercely, but he couldn't land a proper hit due to the veteran hero's impenetrable defense. It wasn't until the hero was compelled to demonstrate his Lightning Slash that he found an opening.

Yang Cheng's favorite hero turned into a sore sight in his eyes, an image of a murderer. That's why he was even ready to kill him. Yet, E-Soul had no animosity toward E-Soul, except in the case of identity theft. Hence, Yang Cheng's punch was more potent compared to E-Soul's Lightning Slash.

Yang Cheng and the original E-Soul perform their final attacks (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Although To Be Hero X episode 7 didn't explicitly show the original E-Soul's death, the aftermath scene saw the silhouette resembling Yang Cheng in E-Soul's costume.

He was seen standing on a pile of rubble, confirming the fact that he truly won. Moreover, his stature appeared closer to Yang Cheng's, not the original E-Soul's. Now, many theories have surfaced online that both E-Souls had merged as a result of the attacks' coalition.

That could have answered why Yang Cheng didn't show any sign of shock at seeing the real image of Uncle Rock. However, fans should also remember that Yang Cheng's actions have basically made him a puppet.

Yang Cheng, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He's now bound to act according to the company and Uncle Rock. Everything he held dear, including Xia Qing, has left. He has truly become a tragic character. In any case, To Be Hero X episode 7 heavily implied that it was the original E-Soul who died, and not Yang Cheng.

Conclusion

The new E-Soul, as seen at the end of To Be Hero X episode 7 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The journey from a well-respected hero to a puppet of an organization—or a person—perhaps best defines Yang Cheng's character following To Be Hero X episode 7. He became the victim of a false narrative, turning his own Messiah into a villainous figure due to his weak mental fortitude.

Perhaps Uncle Rock knew that he could manipulate Yang Cheng better. That's why, when the hero society needed a change, he used his trump card and had Yang replace the "old and worn" hero. In this respect, one could argue that the original E-Soul was perhaps the most tragic character in the E-Soul arc.

