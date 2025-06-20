10 most hated anime characters who deserve no sympathy for their actions

Some of the most hated anime characters in history remain with us even after they've left the screen. These characters aren't heroes. They don't win audiences' respect through tragedy or characterization.

Instead, they hurt others and don't give back. Their malice is more of a black hole than something to fight against. These are anime's most wicked and corrupt foes, impossible to love or admire. There is no forgiveness for their evil, and fans worldwide despise them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Shou Tucker, Griffith, and 8 other most hated anime characters who deserve no sympathy for their actions

1) Shou Tucker from Fullmetal Alchemist

Shou Tucker (Image via Bones)

Shou Tucker from Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most hated anime characters of all time for his most depraved act in anime history. He uses his daughter Nina's heart to fuse her with their family dog, Alexander, all to keep his State Alchemist license.

What makes him so hated is that he has no shame and admits he did it to his wife, too. He would have sacrificed his family for a job, and is among the most wicked in anime history.

2) Griffith from Berserk

Griffith (Image via Oriental Light and Magic)

Griffith's betrayal at the end of the Eclipse is one of anime's most disturbing moments, putting him on the list of one of the most hated anime characters of all time. His betrayal of the Band of the Hawk left all of his friends dead and turned him into the opposite of what he once stood for.

His assault on Casca and forcing Guts to watch is one of anime's cruelest acts. Griffith's shift from a level-headed leader to a demon makes him loathed by fans.

3) Makoto Itou from School Days

Makoto Itou (Image via TNK)

Itou Makoto makes this list of most hated anime characters for his history of s*xual harassment and abuse of multiple women. Itou is very unfaithful towards his partner and also lacks remorse.

Itou views women as objects to fulfill his needs. Itou does not worry about the consequences of his deeds. He is so selfish that he causes enormous tragedies, and hence, the audience cannot empathize with him.

4) Shinji Matou from Fate Series

Shinji Matou (Image via Studio Deen)

Shinji Matou is one of the most hated anime characters in the Fate series for his history of abuse of his sister, Sakura, over the years. He does it all for no other reason than jealousy and sadistic pleasure.

Shinji is physically and s*xually abusive of Sakura, and is monstrous towards her. He is despised because of his cowardice and fondness for victimizing the weak.

5) Bondrewd from Made in Abyss

Bondrewd (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Of all the most hated anime characters, none is as disturbing as Bondrewd. His lack of facial expression and even a mouth is alarming. As he experiments on young children, he smiles and talks about how it feels.

Bondrewd tortures his daughter Prushka into being a cartridge for him, thus abandoning his role as a father. He sees science as more important than human life, turning him into a true monster.

6) Mahito from Jujutsu Kaisen

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito stands out as one of the most hated anime characters for his enthusiasm for human suffering. He loves to transform the souls of humans and to keep them alive so they can feel the pain he inflicts on them more deeply.

His power to do this enables him to communicate with souls and humanity in a philosophical manner, revealing a sadistic perversion. Mahito's evil isn't just in his lack of compassion but also in his joy at causing it.

7) Gendo Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Gendo Ikari (Image via Production I.G)

Gendo Ikari secures his position as one of the most hated anime characters because of his emotional abuse of his son Shinji at the time. He is willing to engineer the deaths of the entire human race for his gain and then pretend it was their fault.

He doesn't care about his son or anyone else, viewing them as disposable pawns. Gendo's abandonment of his son and manipulation of his son's need for love and understanding are some of anime's most vile parenting.

8) Seryu Ubiquitous from Akame ga Kill!

Seryu Ubiquitous (Image via White Fox)

Seryu's personal code of justice sets her apart as one of the most hated anime characters in Akame ga Kill!. Her dedication to her corrupt organization is twisted and lets her justify herself in killing.

Seryu is also cruel in her ways, and she cannot stand to say that she is wrong. She is self-confident, yet her vices make her more detested than those of other characters.

9) Malty Melromarc from The Rising of the Shield Hero

Malty S. Melromarc (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Princess Malty is one of the most hated anime characters as she falsely accused Naofumi of s*xual assault. She ruins his reputation and income by lying for her ulterior motives. Her plot-weaving continues throughout the series, manipulating the judicial system to cover up her theft and obstructing Naofimu every time they encounter each other. Malty does it all out of self-interest and greed.

10) Akainu from One Piece

Akainu (Image via Shueisha)

Admiral Sakazuki, otherwise known as Akainu, ends this list of most hated anime characters for his warped view of "Absolute Justice." He killed Ace right in front of his brother Luffy, one of One Piece's most emotional scenes.

Akainu is willing to execute civilians and low-ranking officers to enforce his concept of absolute justice. His heartlessness and lack of sympathy and mercy as a government official make him one of One Piece's most hated villains.

Conclusion

Most of the most hated anime characters serve an essential purpose in the narrative. They represent the worst of humanity, the characters we never want to be. Their cruelty and evil make us care about heroes more.

Although anime is not short of redemption or second-chance stories, these ten are the ones that cannot be forgiven. Evil takes many forms, from the sadist-manipulator to the crazy fanatics. These most hated anime characters will be reviled for years to come.

