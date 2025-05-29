8 saddest unrequited love in anime, ranked

Anime distinguishes itself through its examination of deep human feelings, and the theme of unrequited love in anime stands as one of its strongest elements. In anime, one-sided romances reveal how love exposes us to vulnerability when the person we love doesn't love us back, which creates some of anime's most painful moments.

The ranking evaluates the most emotionally devastating cases based on their tragic narratives, beginning at position #8 and ending at #1.

These narratives demonstrate how unrequited love in anime can evoke both beauty and heartbreak, as childhood friends watch their loved ones choose others. Supernatural beings remain unable to reciprocate love, leaving viewers devastated yet grateful for the emotional experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Angel Beats!, Your Lie in April, and 6 other saddest unrequited love in anime, ranked

8) Hiroto Suwa and Naho Takamiya from Orange

One of the unrequited love in anime, Hiroto Suwa (Image via Studio Orange)

The character Hiroto Suwa demonstrates the profound sadness of unrequited love through his pure devotion to Naho Takamiya in anime storytelling. Suwa sacrifices his own feelings to help Naho save Kakeru, whom she loves. Suwa chooses to secure his beloved's happiness with another person while consciously sacrificing his potential future with her.

Suwa's gentle acceptance and unwavering support make his unrequited love in anime particularly poignant, as viewers witness a character who chooses love's purest form wanting someone's happiness above his own desires.

7) Yuzuru Otonashi and Kanade Tachibana from Angel Beats!

One of the unrequited love in anime, Yuzuru Otonashi and Kanade Tachibana (Image via P.A. Works)

Kanade surviving because of Otonashi donating his heart stands as one of the most touching and tragic depictions of unrequited love in anime. The bond between them extends beyond life and death but remains locked in a transitional space where achieving complete happiness is impossible.

The paradox of Otonashi's situation becomes emotionally devastating when he realizes that his affection for the girl whose life he saved grows stronger alongside the understanding that her peace requires his loss. Their short-lived afterlife romance delivers both fulfillment and farewell, which gives their love story a unique, heartbreaking quality.

6) Tsubaki Sawabe and Kousei Arima from Your Lie in April

One of the unrequited love in anime, Tsubaki Sawabe and Kousei Arima (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Tsubaki's unrequited love in anime illustrates how romantic emotions come to a painful forefront during the most unfortunate time. The arrival of Kaori forced her to examine her true feelings about their lifelong friendship.

Kousei's love for the vibrant violinist, alongside her role as his principal emotional support, creates a troubling paradox because she helps heal him while understanding that he will leave her behind.

Tsubaki comes to her painful realization too late, while her silent pain as she observes his blossoming romance with someone else illustrates the emergence of unrequited love from close friendships.

5) Meiko Honma and Jinta Yukiatsu from Anohana

One of the unrequited love in anime, Meiko Honma (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The unrequited love in anime is depicted through Menma's supernatural presence and unresolved emotions. Her childhood confession remains unresolved, and this unresolved issue traps her in the living world because of her unfulfilled emotions.

The tragedy intensifies when her friends battle feelings of guilt and sorrow, which transform her love into both a bond and a barrier. The simplicity of Menma's love stands out against the complicated emotions of those who remain alive to show how unrequited love continues after death.

4) Isla and Tsukasa Mizugaki from Plastic Memories

One of the unrequited love in anime, Isla and Tsukasa Mizugaki (Image via Doga Kobo)

The fact that Isla is an android sets an unavoidable end date for her relationships, which makes her emotional connection to Tsukasa simultaneously valuable and impossible. The tension between her desire to love and the knowledge of their limited time together stands as the ultimate depiction of bittersweet unrequited love in anime.

Every moment they share becomes a goodbye because of her impending retrieval, which forces her to choose between shielding herself from heartache and experiencing fleeting moments of love's joy. The conflict between her android programming and her emerging human emotions creates internal turmoil, which makes her love both beautiful and tragic.

3) Sayaka Miki and Kyosuke Kamijo from Puella Magi Madoka Magica

One of the unrequited love in anime, Sayaka Miki (Image via Shaft)

The transformation of Sayaka from a hopeful romantic to a despairing magical girl demonstrates that unrequited love in anime can lead to real destruction. Her desire to heal Kyosuke's hand comes from her genuine love, but she feels powerless when he develops feelings for her best friend, Hitomi.

The magical girl system delivers wishes but requires equal despair as payment, which twists unrequited love into tangible darkness. Sayaka's transformation into a witch demonstrates the dangerous consequences when love merges with selfless sacrifice and overwhelming disappointment.

2) Hanabi Yasuraoka and Narumi Kanai from Scum's Wish

One of the unrequited love in anime, Hanabi Yasuraoka (Image via Lerche)

The psychology behind unrequited love in anime reaches its highest complexity through Hanabi's obsessive feelings for her childhood friend, who became her teacher. Her internal emptiness drives her to destructive relationships because she cannot overcome these feelings.

When Narumi shows love to Akane yet maintains normalcy around him, he becomes trapped in a corrosive loop of self-destructive behavior and deceptive closeness. Through Hanabi's journey, we see how unrequited love leads her to seek replacements for the emotional bond she yearns for while demonstrating love's capacity to build and destroy.

1) Rem and Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero

One of the unrequited loves, Rem and Subaru Natsuki (Image via White Fox)

The anime presents Rem's love for Subaru as the ultimate heartbreaking unrequited love story through her unwavering devotion, followed by rejection and total erasure. The revelation of her deepest feelings becomes infinitely more painful when she discovers she has been removed from everyone's memory after being told, "I love Emilia."

The tragedy deepens because Subaru comprehends her worth only after losing someone who loved him unreturned. The cruelst outcome for unrequited love manifests through Rem's complete disappearance from existence after she accepts she will never be chosen.

Conclusion

These heart-rending examples illustrate why anime's depiction of unrequited love maintains its profound impact on audiences worldwide. The stories examine various aspects of unrequited love in anime, including selfless dedication and harmful fixation, demonstrating the intricate feelings that develop when love goes unanswered.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More