10 Isekai anime characters who should have been reverse Isekai'd

Isekai anime characters typically explore exciting adventures within fantasy realms, yet they could experience interesting challenges if they ended up in our real world. Reverse Isekai changes the genre by setting powerful heroes inside everyday modern environments.

Visualize these fantasy characters contending with modern technology and everyday challenges. These icons face real-world challenges in comedic and dramatic fish-out-of-water stories.

The anime "The Devil is a Part-Timer!" successfully captured this unique narrative, but additional Isekai anime characters also hold potential to thrive in this innovative setting. Although their magical abilities would fail them in this setting, their experiences with personal growth and human bonds create unforgettable grounded narratives.

Aqua, Raphtalia, and 8 other Isekai anime characters who should have been reverse Isekai'd

1) Aqua from KonoSuba

One of the Isekai anime characters, Aqua (Image via Studio Deen)

This self-proclaimed goddess from one of the most beloved comedy Isekai anime would be utterly helpless in modern society. Aqua would hilariously fail at daily responsibilities without her divine powers, while continuing to insist to skeptical people that she is a goddess.

Picture her juggling several part-time jobs to make ends meet while dramatically weeping over a declined credit card, and accidentally causing plumbing catastrophes in her building.

Her childish personality, combined with dramatic meltdowns, would create horrible roommate conditions yet keep audiences thoroughly amused. Aqua's journey from useless goddess to (possibly still useless) functioning member of society would highlight both comedy and surprising character growth.

2) Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero

One of the Isekai anime characters, Raphtalia (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As a demi-human with raccoon features, Raphtalia would face unique challenges in our world. Her combat training and unwavering loyalty to Naofumi would be at odds with a society that neither values swordsmanship nor understands her devotion.

Watching her navigate discrimination, hide her non-human features, and use her adaptability to learn modern skills would create powerful storytelling about identity and belonging. A reverse Isekai focusing on Raphtalia could thoughtfully explore themes of prejudice. It could also showcase her growth into independence beyond her savior-dependent origins.

3) Albedo from Overlord

One of the Isekai anime characters, Albedo (Image via Madhouse)

The chaos this obsessively loyal succubus would unleash in our world is both terrifying and entertaining to contemplate. Albedo possesses superhuman strength and a single-minded devotion to finding Ainz. She would likely terrorize Halloween stores and natural history museums, mistaking any skeleton for her beloved master.

Her complete misunderstanding of human social boundaries, combined with her intelligence and strategic mind, would make her a disruptive force in any setting. Whether working as an executive who terrifies her colleagues or establishing a cult to search for Ainz would be a chaotic presence in any setting. Her reverse Isekai story would balance humor with moments of surprising vulnerability.

4) Ristarte from Cautious Hero

One of the Isekai anime characters, Ristarte (Image via White Fox)

Another divine being from popular Isekai anime, Ristarte's anxiety-driven personality would amplify tenfold when confronted with our world's everyday dangers. From panicking about the possibility of food poisoning to creating elaborate emergency plans for routine commutes, Ristarte would bring her risk-assessment obsession to absurd new heights.

Her divine powers reduced to occasional lucky coincidences, she might find work as an insurance risk assessor or safety inspector. These jobs are perfect for her catastrophizing tendencies. Her emotional expressiveness and dramatic reactions to mundane situations would create comedy gold while potentially offering deeper commentary on anxiety disorders.

5) Echidna from Re:Zero

One of the Isekai anime characters, Echidna (Image via White Fox)

The Witch of Greed's insatiable thirst for knowledge would make her dangerously fascinated by modern information technology. Echidna would likely become obsessed with the internet, artificial intelligence, and data collection systems. Her amoral approach to knowledge acquisition could lead her to questionable research methods or even hacking activities.

A reverse Isekai story featuring this complex Isekai anime character could explore thought-provoking questions about privacy, information ethics, and the nature of knowledge itself. At the same time, it would showcase her manipulative charm and unsettling intellect.

6) Veldora Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

One of the Isekai anime characters, Veldora Tempest (Image via 8 Bit Studio)

This powerful tsundere storm dragon would create hilariously destructive situations as he tries to contain his immense power while indulging his otaku obsessions. Veldora would be that embarrassing friend who shouts anime catchphrases in public, collects every piece of manga merchandise, and accidentally causes power outages when excited at conventions.

His childlike enthusiasm, contrasted with his ancient dragon nature, would create perfect comedic tension, especially as he discovers the vast world of anime and manga available in Japan. His struggle to understand human concepts like "inside voice" and "personal space" would make everyday interactions comedy gold.

7) Sylphiette from Mushoku Tensei

One of the Isekai anime characters, Sylphiette Greyrat (Image via Studio Bind)

This skilled magic user from birth would face profound identity challenges in our magic-less world. With her lifelong magical abilities suddenly useless and her distinctive green hair making her stand out, Sylphiette would need to completely reinvent herself.

Her intelligence and determination would serve her well. However, watching her navigate the emotional journey of finding a new purpose would create compelling character development. Her story could explore themes of adaptation and self-worth while maintaining the thoughtful character work, which makes Mushoku Tensei stand out among Isekai anime.

8) Frederica from Bofuri

One of the Isekai anime characters, Frederica (Image via Silver Link)

Frederica, a prideful supporting character from Bofuri, is one of those Isekai anime characters who would thrive in a reverse Isekai story. As a member of the Congregation of the Holy Swords, she idolizes power and fame, hilariously misjudging our world’s social hierarchies.

Expect comical confusion as she reveres athletes or martial artists while dismissing scholars and CEOs. Her arrogant outlook would spark entertaining misunderstandings and heartfelt growth. Frederica’s journey could explore real-world ideas of status and achievement, all while keeping her uniquely prideful charm intact.

9) Yue from Arifureta

One of the Isekai anime characters, Yue (Image via White Fox)

A 300-year-old vampire princess suddenly stripped of her magical abilities would make for a fascinating character study. Yue's centuries of life experience, combined with her physical appearance as a young girl, would create intriguing dynamics as she attempts to integrate into modern society.

Having lost both her royal status and supernatural powers, she would need to reckon with questions of identity and purpose. Her relationship to food (beyond blood), her attempts to understand modern technology, and her ancient perspective on contemporary problems would all contribute to a compelling reverse Isekai narrative.

10) Tarte from The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

One of the Isekai anime characters, Tarte (Image via SILVER LINK/ Studio Palette)

Tarte, the "Electric War Maiden," is one of the Isekai anime characters who’d create a compelling reverse Isekai tale. Without her master Lugh, her lethal skills would be hilariously unfit for modern jobs. Although her cooking might unexpectedly shine.

Fiercely loyal, Tarte’s protective instincts and violent reactions to criticism of Lugh would spark awkward moments in everyday life. She is intelligent and adaptable, so she would survive.

However, her identity crisis, torn between newfound independence and longing to serve, would drive a poignant story. This story could explore themes of self-worth, purpose, and transformation in a world that doesn’t need assassins.

Conclusion

Isekai anime characters maintain their enduring appeal because they adapt to new worlds around them but remain faithful to their essential nature. Reverse Isekai narratives provide abundant storytelling opportunities when they confront fantasy characters with everyday realities, which we often overlook.

The distinct personalities and abilities of these ten characters would inject fresh dynamic energy into reverse Isekai narratives. This would produce stories that rival their original adventures in appeal.

These reimagined journeys present a chance to inject new vitality into popular characters through comedy, drama, and meaningful social commentary. At the same time, they could enhance the evolving creative scope of the Isekai genre.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More