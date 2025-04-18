10 anime characters who aren't Japanese, ranked by popularity

Although anime originates from Japan, anime characters who aren't Japanese have become some of its most cherished figures, hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds that enrich stories and resonate with global audiences. By opting to expand their narrative scope through varied characters, creators produce stories that attract and connect with viewers from multiple international backgrounds.

Anime features non-Japanese characters, including European nobles and Chinese-American cowboy figures, who introduce distinctive perspectives and cultural layers that enhance the anime medium.

The following 10 characters have captured fans' hearts worldwide despite (or perhaps because of) their non-Japanese origins, proving that anime's appeal transcends national boundaries, ranked based on popularity, from least popular to the most popular.

Levi Ackerman, Edward Elric, and 8 other anime characters who aren't Japanese

10) Integra Hellsing from Hellsing

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Integra Hellsing (Image via Gonzo Studios)

The anime character Sir Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing stands out for her unbeatable determination and strategic brilliance, which earn her respect. The British noblewoman who heads the Hellsing Organization commands the battle against supernatural foes such as the powerful vampire Alucard with unparalleled authority.

Her British aristocratic roots, together with her masculine title "Sir," defy gender expectations while demonstrating her practical approach to leadership.

Integra stands out as a character because she maintains cold calculation even in the face of unimaginable horror, yet her relationship with Alucard offers depth to her role through complexity and respect. The combination of blonde hair and round glasses with cigars makes her instantly recognizable in anime.

9) Rebecca Lee from Black Lagoon

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Rebecca Lee (Image via Madhouse)

In Black Lagoon, the Chinese-American Revy stands out as a relentless gunslinger with a rough language style whose brutal childhood in New York’s Chinatown developed her into a deadly mercenary. As one of the fiercest anime characters who aren't Japanese, Revy uses her dual pistols and rebellious nature, along with her unique tattoos, to rule the criminal underworld through brutal efficiency.

Beneath her explosive exterior, there lives a deeply scarred person who struggles with trauma and emotional isolation. Through her relationship with Rock, who transformed from a Japanese salaryman into an outlaw, she discovers aspects of vulnerability and humanity.

Revy's non-Japanese roots enrich the show's diverse international ensemble while providing a platform to deeply examine themes of cultural displacement and personal belonging.

8) Carol Olston from Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Carol Olston (Image via Lay-duce)

The anime character Carol Olston breaks stereotypes through her combination of charm and innocence while demonstrating unexpected wisdom. As one of the more memorable anime characters who aren't Japanese, Carol first appears as an energetic British-Japanese high school student with blonde hair and blue eyes whose quirky behavior and unusual way of speaking represent the usual airhead stereotype.

Despite her initial appearance, she demonstrates deep perception by frequently understanding and interpreting the emotional conflicts of those around her. Her British origins introduce playful exotic elements to the Japanese environment, resulting in amusing cultural contrasts.

Her emotional intelligence and steadfast loyalty make her a stabilizing force among the chaotic characters in Tomo-chan Is a Girl!.

7) Victor Nikiforov from Yuri!!! on Ice

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Victor Nikiforov (Image via MAPPA)

Victor Nikiforov stands out as a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ anime icon. As one of the most beloved anime characters who aren't Japanese, Victor combines his Russian world champion figure skating skills with his dramatic personality to capture audience attention.

The choice to abandon his competitive skating career and mentor the Japanese skater Yuri Katsuki initiates one of anime’s most genuine and touching love stories. Victor stands out because his Russian heritage adds depth to his character, along with his platinum hair and magnetic personality, which make him instantly recognizable.

Victor stands out because of his emotional intelligence and vulnerability, alongside the progression of his relationship with Yuri from admiration to love.

6) Askeladd from Vinland Saga

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Askeladd (Image via WIT Studio)

The character Askeladd from Vinland Saga doesn't fit neatly into the categories of hero or villain. As one of the standout anime characters who aren't Japanese, the Danish-Welsh Viking leader Askeladd starts off as an antagonist after killing Thorfinn's father but eventually reveals noble hidden intentions beneath his complex personality.

The dual heritage of Askeladd creates inner turmoil while enhancing the story's exploration of loyalty, identity, and survival. The combination of his quick intellect, skill in warfare, and talent for influencing both enemies and friends ensures his unforgettable status.

Askeladd dominates the narrative and shifts audience expectations through his morally complex nature despite his appearance in only one season.

5) Tanya Degurechaff from Saga of Tanya the Evil

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Tanya Degurechaff (Image via NUT)

In Saga of Tanya the Evil, Tanya Degurechaff presents a character who stands out as a tactical genius with ruthless efficiency born from the soul of a cynical Japanese salaryman while inhabiting the body of a young German girl.

As one of the most striking anime characters who aren't Japanese, Tanya's military dress and cold blue eyes mask the strategic mindset of someone who refuses to accept the destiny shaped by "Being X," the divine force that condemned her to live her second life. Her German heritage brings greater depth to the wartime themes surrounding nationalism as well as religious and moral questions.

Tanya stands out as an anti-hero in anime narratives because her brilliant intellect works alongside pragmatic determinism and ironic spiritual struggles to create a chilling yet captivating character.

4) Violet Evergarden from Violet Evergarden

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

In the Violet Evergarden anime series, the emotionally reserved protagonist undertakes a powerful journey of healing and self-discovery. In a fictional European world, Violet transforms from a child soldier into an Auto Memory Doll who writes heartfelt letters for others while trying to understand love and human emotion.

The combination of her blonde hair and blue eyes with mechanical arms serves to demonstrate Violet's simultaneous fragility and strength.

As one of the notable anime characters who aren't Japanese, her European background provides aesthetic enrichment for the series that unfolds within a lush early 20th-century setting. The emotional depth of Violet's transformation engages audiences searching for meaningful connections and redemption.

3) Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Lelouch Lamperouge (Image via Studio Sunrise)

The character Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass captures viewers' attention through his remarkable strategic skills combined with his engaging charisma. Exiled Lelouch transforms into the revolutionary Zero to topple the Holy Britannian Empire through his Geass power.

The aristocratic British education that Lelouch received provided him with royal manners and strategic brilliance, while his deep affection for Nunnally tempers his otherwise merciless strategic methods. The emotional depth of the series comes from Lelouch's intricate moral nature and his status as a tragic hero.

His transformation throughout the story, combined with personal conflicts and ultimate sacrifice, transforms him into one of the most captivating anime characters who aren't Japanese. It showcases how globally influenced characters can become compelling protagonists through layered storytelling.

2) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Edward Elric, who bears the nickname "Fullmetal Alchemist," demonstrates both emotional depth and resilience through his tireless pursuit to bring his brother Alphonse back to life. Edward comes from Amestris, which is a fictional nation with European influences, and his golden locks and eyes demonstrate the setting of the show.

His combination of intelligence and vulnerability, driven by guilt and loyalty, and paired with stubborn determination, makes him a remarkable protagonist. Edward Elric maintains deep relatability among fans because his alchemical genius exists alongside his emotional struggles and intense temper, which he directs toward his short stature.

As one of the most prominent anime characters who aren't Japanese, Edward Elric embodies a unique blend of Western influence and emotional complexity that resonates deeply with fans.

1) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

One of the anime characters who aren't Japanese, Levi Ackerman (Image via Mappa)

Captain Levi Ackerman maintains his status as a beloved anime character since his first appearance in Attack on Titan because of his stoic and efficient nature. Though he stands only 5'3, this German soldier achieves extraordinary combat skills through his lightning-fast reflexes to become known as "Humanity's Strongest Soldier."

Levi's appeal stems from his complex identity, which combines an external appearance of discipline and coldness with internal struggles related to trauma alongside deep loyalty and moral principles.

Fans deeply connect with his heroism because he acts out of duty instead of seeking glory. As one of the most iconic anime characters who aren't Japanese, Levi’s European heritage strengthens the medieval atmosphere of the show while defining his distinctive character.

Conclusion

These 10 anime characters illustrate how anime successfully combines cultural diversity with its unique art style and storytelling approach. Creators who conduct extensive cultural research and develop characters with care create memorable figures where non-Japanese identities serve to amplify their overall appeal.

The global expansion of anime opens the door for more diverse characters to become part of beloved stories, which enhances the variety of personalities that make anime storytelling compelling. These characters demonstrate the power of great stories to cross cultural divisions by connecting people through universal human experiences beyond national differences.

