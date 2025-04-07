5 anime characters who have surpassed their mentors (& 5 who never could)

In anime storytelling, anime characters who have surpassed their mentors often emerge from master-student relationships that serve as the foundation for powerful character development. These narratives typically follow a familiar arc: a skilled mentor guides a promising student, who eventually surpasses them through hard work, growth, and determination.

While these intergenerational bonds highlight personal evolution, not all students succeed. Despite effort and passion, some remain in their mentors' shadows due to missed opportunities or vast talent gaps. Still, anime characters who have surpassed their mentors stand as enduring symbols of potential realized and broken limits.

5 anime characters who have surpassed their mentors

1) Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

One of the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors, Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki distinguishes himself as one of the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors. He begins his ninja education as the Ninja Academy's least promising student but receives mentorship from legendary ninjas Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, and Killer B.

Naruto perfects the Rasenshuriken through his endless dedication, which surpasses his mentors' own abilities. He achieved the title of Seventh Hokage and exceeded prior leaders in power by the series conclusion.

Through his mastery of Sage Mode, Nine-Tails chakra, and Six Paths abilities, while also turning foes into allies, Naruto ascends to become the most powerful shinobi ever lived, surpassing his mentors.

2) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

One of the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors, Edward Elric (Image via studio Bones)

Edward Elric stands as a prime example among anime characters who have surpassed their mentors. Edward learns alchemy from Izumi Curtis, but his failed human transmutation allows him to perform alchemy without circles, which Izumi herself could not do.

His deep understanding of alchemical principles and fearless innovation push him far beyond traditional limits. While Izumi remains powerful, Edward's journey leads him to confront the essence of alchemy itself. Ultimately, he sacrifices his alchemy to save his brother, proving that his growth, wisdom, and strength truly surpass that of his mentor.

3) Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia

Izuku Midoriya is among the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors (Image via Bones)

Born quirkless, Izuku Midoriya inherited One For All from All Might, the world's greatest hero. While All Might could only access the power's raw strength, Midoriya eventually unlocks additional abilities from previous users—something All Might never achieved.

This makes Midoriya not only stronger but also far more versatile. With each generation, One For All grows stronger, and Midoriya's mastery of its full potential marks his clear rise above his mentor, destined to become the greatest hero of all. Therefore, the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors include Izuku Midoriya.

4) Gohan from Dragon Ball Z/Super

Gohan, from Dragon Ball Z/Super, is one of the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors (Image via Toei Animation)

Through his training with Piccolo and Goku, along with his discovery of Super Saiyan 2, Gohan emerges as the top fighter in the Cell Games. Gohan's inconsistent dedication to fighting training makes his progress slower throughout his development.

He displays his capability during Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power by returning to his "Ultimate" form. Through focused effort, Gohan demonstrates his ability to exceed the strength and potential of his legendary mentors making him enter the list of anime characters who have surpassed their mentors.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

One of the anime characters who have surpassed their mentors, Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki remains exceptional among anime characters who have surpassed their mentors through his unique combination of accelerated development and exceptional hybrid powers. Ichigo becomes powerful enough to match his trainers, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi, and the Vizards, in only a short period.

The combined bloodlines of Shinigami, Quincy, and Hollow have given him powers that his trainers never had. Ichigo achieves mastery of his true Zanpakutō and successfully balances his bloodlines to surpass even the capabilities of a Captain-Commander-class Shinigami. None of Ichigo's mentors can defeat Yhwach, yet he achieves this, proving that he has exceeded their capabilities.

5 anime characters who never could surpass their mentors

1) Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer

Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku has dedicated his life to mastering his abilities but still remains beneath his father, Shinjuro Rengoku. Kyojuro is a Flame Hashira who displays great potential but dies before achieving everything he is capable of.

The knowledge of Sun Breathing techniques and mastery of advanced Flame Breathing techniques belonged to his father, who, despite disgrace, became proficient in these areas, which Kyōjurō never learned.

Flashbacks hint at Shinjuro's superior skills during his prime. Kyojuro's heroic stand against Akaza highlights his strength and spirit but ultimately underscores the unfulfilled gap between him and his father’s peak mastery.

2) Genos from One Punch Man

Genos as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The gap between Genos and Saitama is one of the widest between a student and a mentor in anime. Despite constant upgrades and impressive growth, Genos remains far behind due to their fundamentally different power sources—technology versus limitless strength.

The effortlessly displayed power of Saitama makes Genos's improvements meaningless because Genos battles enemies without difficulty for Saitama. The Blue Dragon mode gives Genos strong abilities, but his dependence on cybernetics prevents him from reaching his full potential. Meanwhile, Saitama's natural powers remain superior, which makes it impossible for Genos to match his master.

3) Gray Fullbuster from Fairy Tail

Gray Fullbuster (Image via J.C.Staff.)

Though Gray Fullbuster has grown into a formidable ice wizard, he never surpassed his mentor, Ur. Her mastery of ice magic—epitomized by Iced Shell, which sealed Deliora at the cost of her life—remains unmatched. Even with Ice Devil Slayer Magic, Gray lacks Ur's magical versatility and instinctive creativity.

Ur's ability to sustain complex spells like Ice Make: Rose Garden long after her death showcases a level of control Gray hasn't reached. Her ultimate sacrifice reflects not only power but emotional maturity that Gray, despite his progress, has yet to fully embody.

4) Yuichiro Hyakuya from Seraph of the End

Yuichiro Hyakuya (Image via Wit Studio)

Yuichiro Hyakuya, despite immense potential and seraphic power, remains beneath his mentors in key areas. His training with the Japanese Imperial Demon Army has left him deficient in emotional control and tactical skills compared to disciplined warriors like Lieutenant Colonel Guren Ichinose.

Yuichiro possesses exceptional raw strength but struggles because his unreliable bond with the Seraph of the End serves more as a weakness than a benefit. His self-reliant mindset and his desire for vengeance block his advancement. This prevents him from reaching the level of his mentors, who demonstrate superior strategic thinking, team coordination, and cursed gear expertise.

5) Konohamaru Sarutobi from Boruto

Konohamaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konohamaru Sarutobi stands as a letdown because he fails to match the expectations set by his mentor, Naruto, and his lineage as the Third Hokage's descendant. Konohamaru demonstrates competence in his skills yet fails to achieve the legendary status of his grandfather and mentor through exceptional abilities.

The Boruto era reveals that Konohamaru Sarutobi often loses against adversaries his predecessors could easily defeat. This highlights his inability to reach his mentors' legendary status despite his heritage and training.

Conclusion

Anime characters who have surpassed their mentors serve as a testament to anime's hopeful representation of human potential. These characters demonstrate how students can achieve remarkable success if they combine determination with talent and heart to build upon their teachers' foundations.

Students who do not exceed their mentors illustrate the persistent barriers of talent constraints and limited circumstances. This shows that determination alone cannot always break through reality's boundaries.

By combining their narratives, these characters provide a complex analysis of personal development and generational relationships, which makes the master-student dynamic an essential element of anime storytelling.

